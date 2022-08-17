In 1947, Donkey Baseball – the ‘laugh-riot of the season’ – comes to Ashcroft

125 YEARS AGO: AUG. 21, 1897
Big Sturgeon: The Fish Trades Gazette of London, Eng., contains a paragraph relating to the capture and subsequent exhibition of a monster sturgeon. It was caught in the river Shannon [Ireland] by some fishermen who were salmon fishing, “after great effort and much damage to the nets.” This marine monster measured nine feet from tip to tip, and in girth 4 feet 4 inches, its weight being 420 lbs! Our Old Country friends may think that was an extraordinarily large fish, but if they should see some of the sturgeon landed here, they would open their eyes pretty wide. Several very large ones have been caught in the Fraser, one over 1,800 lbs. being reported. The largest of which any authentic record has been kept was one weighing 1,387 pounds, which was caught opposite New Westminster in the early days. The sturgeon fishery is no small contributor to the fish wealth of the noble Fraser.
Qualification Of Voters: The following is a copy of the circular issued by the B.C. Electoral League, showing the qualifications for Provincial voters. Qualifications for voters: British subject, male, 21 years, 12 months’ residence in province “and in the electoral district in which he claims to vote for two months of that period immediately previous to sending in his claim to vote.”
100 YEARS AGO: AUG. 19, 1922
The Clinton Quandary; Turn Down Proposition For More School Accommodation: At a recent meeting of the ratepayers of the Clinton school district, a proposition introduced by the school board to vote funds for an addition to the school house was turned down, and now Clinton is in a quandary. The population of the children has increased during the past few years to such an extent that the present accommodation, with one class room and one teacher, has become quite inadequate. The government has offered to bear fifty per cent of the cost of the addition, but even with this encouragement the school board could not get by with the ratepayers. They also turned down a suggestion for a second teacher.
Cariboo Notes: Quesnel has quite a number of touring autoists this season, and some of them have travelled long distances to reach here. Among other parties who passed through here last week was a Cherokee Indian and his family, from New Mexico. This Indian was one of the fortunate ones who owned land on which oil was discovered, and he is now using a part of his wealth in touring the country.
75 YEARS AGO: AUG. 21, 1947
Cannery Starts Work: With a staff of local workers, the [Ashcroft] cannery began operations last week at the processing of tomato juice, which is the usual routine at the beginning of the season until tomatoes are delivered in more plentiful quantities. Semi-ripes have been moving from the district for some weeks, but perhaps recent unfavourable weather will delay picking in the fields. The pack, so far as information is available, will be more than the average. New acres planted at Walhachin will add to the year’s production.
Lovely Trip: Mr. and Mrs. Sam Kincaid and family returned a few days ago from a three-week visit to the United States and declare they had a lovely trip and enjoyed the “beautiful” highways in that great country to the south. They found no difficulty securing accommodation for the nights in “Motels” as the auto camp has been “dubbed” down there.
50 YEARS AGO: AUG. 17, 1972
Thefts From Local Gardens: Since the beginning of the apricot season, and vegetable season, several thefts from gardens have been reported. Thieving is bad enough, but in some cases vines and tree limbs have been broken. This is the first season that such a rash of thefts have occurred. There was the occasional stealing, but nothing to compare with this year’s. A lot of work is put into most gardens, but to have some lazy bounders come in and steal your efforts and smash trees is too much. Some people have their ideas, they know it is adults, because of the footprints left in the gardens, and a number of the irate gardeners said they would sit up all night if it was necessary to catch the culprits and God help those who are caught!
NDP Meeting At Lytton: High temperatures failed to daunt the audience of some 75 persons who turned out to the NDP meeting on Tuesday evening in the Royal Canadian Legion Hall Lytton to hear their MLA Bill Hartley and Mrs. Margaret Murray (fondly known as Ma), with their most interesting talks. The intense heat which kept many at home, did not seem to affect Ma who looked chipper in her new 85th birthday dress. Previous to the meeting Mrs. Murray was interviewed by radio personnel, while a number of pictures were taken after the lengthy meeting.
