In 1947, meat rationing comes to an end for Canadian consumers

125 YEARS AGO: MARCH 27, 1897

Petitions Presented: There seems to be reason to expect a favourable consideration of our claims, when it is remembered that all we asked was appropriations to the amount of $3,500 to $4,000, and that Ashcroft has heretofore asked for nothing, and that $3,000 per year has been the regular grant to Kamloops for hospital alone, and usually a similar amount to Barkerville. It seems to us very modest to ask such a sum for jail and jailer’s residence, a new school house, and hospital assistance.

Bicycle Fever: There is some talk among the young men of town to have the road between Evans’ ranch and Ashcroft put in shape for a bicycle run. The bicycle fever, like la grippe [influenza], catches them in time.

O.K. Club: A club called the O.K. has been formed by the young ladies of Ashcroft and regular meetings are held. We have not seen a copy of their by-laws as yet but presume it is for the purpose of recreation and higher education of the patronesses of single blessedness.

New Business: J. Murphy has rented rooms next the furniture store, and is having them fixed up for a barber shop with a bath room in connection. This is a much needed establishment in Ashcroft, and will be well patronized.

Mining Excitement: The mining excitement still continues and claims are being staked off on all sides of the town. From all appearances Ashcroft will have its own mining boom, as well as its neighbouring towns. With the large amount of business transacted every year with the Cariboo and Lillooet districts, Ashcroft being the distributing point for this vast country, along with its own trade and resources, promises in the very near future to become one of the cities of the Interior.

100 YEARS AGO: MARCH 24, 1922

Letter Received: In a letter received recently from “Chip” Smith, he says in part: “Although I am very much at home in the ‘Celestial City’, I still enjoy reading the news from the ‘Spud City’ and Cariboo district. The fact that Ashcroft required more and better school accommodation is proof that the town is growing instead of becoming a deserted village as prophesied after the P.G.E. reached Clinton.”

Cariboo Liberal Executive Urges Federal Buildings: At a meeting of the executive of the Cariboo Federal Liberal Association in Kamloops, Thursday evening, it was decided to urge upon the federal government the erection of the public buildings so greatly needed by Kamloops and Merritt.

Names Are Wanted For Kamloops Public Schools: Kamloops now has two public schools and the necessity of giving them names has arisen. The school children are being asked to take part in the selection of suitable names for the old and the new school.

Bugler Who Sounded Balaclava “Charge …” Dies At Liverpool: George Richardson, who blew the charge when the “Light Brigade” rode up to the guns at Balaclava, died at Liverpool on Saturday. It is believed he is the last of the “gallant six hundred”. He possessed sixteen medals given for valour.

75 YEARS AGO: MARCH 27, 1947

Good News For Ashcroft: Good news came to Ashcroft recently regarding the new hospital wing, which was in the form of a substantial grant, which will be announced when the list is published. The Hospital Board is having plans of the proposed 30-bed hospital in Ashcroft drawn up and when this is completed further announcement will be given. It is expected that work on the new building will begin this year.

Enjoyable Tea: A successful and enjoyable tea was held at the home of Mrs. S. Munro on Thursday afternoon in aid of China Relief. There was also a fish pond for the children on Friday afternoon. On the evening of March 28th there will be a whist drive in the High school for the same worthy cause.

Hard Time Dance: The local branch of the Canadian Legion sponsored a hard time dance in the Memorial Hall last Friday evening. The highlight of the evening was the auctioning of the raggiest pair of trousers in the hall and the escape of their owner. Music was supplied by the local orchestra and refreshments were enjoyed and a good time was had by all.

Legion Auxiliary: All women who are interested in organizing an Auxiliary to the Canadian Legion, please attend a meeting to be held April 3rd at 8 p.m. in the Community hall. Come one come all, the boys need your help.

Dance At Walhachin: Walhachin has posters out announcing their Annual Easter Dance in the Memorial Hall, Walhachin on April 7th. Dancing will be from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., and music will be by the Bar-X Rangers. Admission is $1.00, supper included. Walhachin has one of the best floors in the interior, and dances here have been enjoyed by all for years. Anyone taking in a dance there always says they will go back again, because there is such a friendly atmosphere. Anyone who has not taken in a dance at Walhachin should do so, because we know once you have, you will become a Walhachin fan.

Road Closed To Trucks In Cariboo: The roads of Cariboo are closed to all heavy traffic from Cache Creek north to Prince George, according to instructions from W. Miers, district road engineer. He is doing all possible to allow essential traffic over the roads. No Vancouver buses have arrived at Williams Lake since Wednesday last week, and all local branch lines stages are travelling at night on the frost to try to get the mails through to the railroad. Cariboo has just received word from its provincial member, Louis Lebourdais, that Cariboo is to receive a grant of $180,000 this year to put Cariboo roads in condition to carry the increased traffic. This $180,000 is the largest grant Cariboo has ever received from the B.C. government for such work, and is in addition to the appropriation for new construction and bridges.

Cariboo Road Improvements: It is presumed [that the $180,000] will comprise gravel surfacing only, since that sum would not go far toward modern paving, or the elimination of long detours and steep grades left by the pioneer builders away back in the [eighteen]sixties. But any sort of work that leads to improvements will be welcome. The closing of the Cariboo road again this spring against heavy traffic calls for the taking of measures that will eliminate the necessity and end a condition that is becoming more serious as the years go by.

Meat Off Ration: Effective today, March 27, 1947, meat rationing for consumers ended. Meatless days in restaurants and hotels Tuesdays and Fridays, remain in effect. Meat rationing was first imposed in Canada late in 1943 and suspended in March 1944. It was re-introduced on September 10th, 1945 with the specific intention of reducing domestic consumption and thus making available larger quantities of meat for shipment overseas. This objective was realized and consumption dropped from 147 pounds per person a year to 135 pounds and at present is running about 132 lbs. The Price Board expresses its thanks to the Canadian housewives who put up with the inconvenience of coupon rationing and now appeals to them to confine their buying to absolute requirements and if possible, to observe meatless days in their homes.

50 YEARS AGO: MARCH 23, 1972

Annual Report From Lady Minto Hospital Board: At the Lady Minto Hospital Board Annual meeting last Wednesday evening, March 15, President of the Board K.E. Lawn gave the following report: “Undoubtedly the most significant event for this Society since the last annual meeting has been the construction of the new hospital. Those of you who have seen it, I am sure, have been impressed by the excellence of the facility. The building is now very close to completion and a tentative official opening date has been set for Saturday, April 29th, 1972. The date upon which we can actually move into the new hospital has not yet been determined and depends on the delivery of some equipment and furniture.”

Edna Lehman Wins Award: Mrs. Edna Lehman, voluntary observer at Upper Hat Creek, is one of six British Columbia residents who have won awards for excellence in weather observation during 1971. Similar awards are being made to 21 others across Canada. Each winner is being presented with an inscribed desk barometer by the Atmospheric Environment Service, Canadian Department of the Environment. Only observers who have served ten years of daily observations are eligible. Mrs. Lehman began in November 1960 daily observations of rainfall and snowfall, high and low temperatures and humidity, at her ranch home. Mrs. Lehman has been reporting the weather to the Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal practically all this time and we congratulate her on her achievement.

One Way To Forever: A grade eleven student of Ashcroft High, has brought honour to herself and to her school. Joyce Van Schaik’s science fiction story “One Way to Forever” has earned her an invitation, as an observer, to attend the Sixth Annual Humanities and Science Symposium at the University of Victoria. Joyce’s composition was submitted in competition with the work of some of the best students in British Columbia. Her success in having her work chosen, as one of the top entries, is to be congratulated.



