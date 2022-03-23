In 1947, meat rationing comes to an end for Canadian consumers

‘Getting The Patient Ready!” (March 23, 1972): ‘Members of the Ashcroft Fire Department are preparing their patient and bed for the PUSH-A-THON on Saturday March 5th. The Firemen will be pushing the bed around Ashcroft and Cache Creek and back, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Firemen are requesting donations and pledges per hour, on a maximum of 5 hours, with all proceeds going to the Ashcroft District General Hospital Equipment fund. Getting bed ready for trip are (l to r): Firemen Bill Manderson, Roy Crooks, Morley Zant.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Hockey Team Winner Of Cozy Refrigeration Trophy At Cache Creek’ (March 23, 1972): ‘(Back row l to r): Jeff Cox, Tim Gerien, Kenny Martin, Todd Price, Laurie Friesen, Richard Debert, Steven Clark. (Front row l to r): Gerald Miehoffer, Doug Campbell, Kevin Vennard, Jerome Thorne, Russ Abbshire, Dale Collins. This team is the Cozy trophy winner of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Minor Hockey League, and is a perpetual trophy. Coach is Dave Debert, centre. Congratulations boys, keep up the good work!’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Scotty Creek May Queen And Attendants’ (March 23, 1972): ‘Pictured (l to r back): Gayle Fagerlid, princess; May Queen-elect Cherilyn Ferris; Teri Cumming, princess. Front (l to r): Flower girls Ginny Ambler and Janice Ladoski.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) Remember when making a long distance phone call was a major event, reserved for special occasions because of the high cost? (March 23, 1972; Photo credit: Journal archives)
125 YEARS AGO: MARCH 27, 1897
Bicycle Fever: There is some talk among the young men of town to have the road between Evans’ ranch and Ashcroft put in shape for a bicycle run. The bicycle fever, like la grippe [influenza], catches them in time.
O.K. Club: A club called the O.K. has been formed by the young ladies of Ashcroft and regular meetings are held. We have not seen a copy of their by-laws as yet but presume it is for the purpose of recreation and higher education of the patronesses of single blessedness.
Mining Excitement: The mining excitement still continues and claims are being staked off on all sides of the town. From all appearances Ashcroft will have its own mining boom, as well as its neighbouring towns. With the large amount of business transacted every year with the Cariboo and Lillooet districts, Ashcroft being the distributing point for this vast country, along with its own trade and resources, promises in the very near future to become one of the cities of the Interior.
100 YEARS AGO: MARCH 24, 1922
Letter Received: In a letter received recently from “Chip” Smith, he says in part: “Although I am very much at home in the ‘Celestial City’, I still enjoy reading the news from the ‘Spud City’ and Cariboo district. The fact that Ashcroft required more and better school accommodation is proof that the town is growing instead of becoming a deserted village as prophesied after the P.G.E. reached Clinton.”
Names Are Wanted For Kamloops Public Schools: Kamloops now has two public schools and the necessity of giving them names has arisen. The school children are being asked to take part in the selection of suitable names for the old and the new school.
75 YEARS AGO: MARCH 27, 1947
Hard Time Dance: The local branch of the Canadian Legion sponsored a hard time dance in the Memorial Hall last Friday evening. The highlight of the evening was the auctioning of the raggiest pair of trousers in the hall and the escape of their owner. Music was supplied by the local orchestra and refreshments were enjoyed and a good time was had by all.
Legion Auxiliary: All women who are interested in organizing an Auxiliary to the Canadian Legion, please attend a meeting to be held April 3rd at 8 p.m. in the Community hall. Come one come all, the boys need your help.
Meat Off Ration: Effective today, March 27, 1947, meat rationing for consumers ended. Meatless days in restaurants and hotels Tuesdays and Fridays, remain in effect. Meat rationing was first imposed in Canada late in 1943 and suspended in March 1944. It was re-introduced on September 10th, 1945 with the specific intention of reducing domestic consumption and thus making available larger quantities of meat for shipment overseas. This objective was realized and consumption dropped from 147 pounds per person a year to 135 pounds and at present is running about 132 lbs. The Price Board expresses its thanks to the Canadian housewives who put up with the inconvenience of coupon rationing and now appeals to them to confine their buying to absolute requirements and if possible, to observe meatless days in their homes.
50 YEARS AGO: MARCH 23, 1972
Edna Lehman Wins Award: Mrs. Edna Lehman, voluntary observer at Upper Hat Creek, is one of six British Columbia residents who have won awards for excellence in weather observation during 1971. Similar awards are being made to 21 others across Canada. Each winner is being presented with an inscribed desk barometer by the Atmospheric Environment Service, Canadian Department of the Environment. Only observers who have served ten years of daily observations are eligible. Mrs. Lehman began in November 1960 daily observations of rainfall and snowfall, high and low temperatures and humidity, at her ranch home. Mrs. Lehman has been reporting the weather to the Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal practically all this time and we congratulate her on her achievement.
One Way To Forever: A grade eleven student of Ashcroft High, has brought honour to herself and to her school. Joyce Van Schaik’s science fiction story “One Way to Forever” has earned her an invitation, as an observer, to attend the Sixth Annual Humanities and Science Symposium at the University of Victoria. Joyce’s composition was submitted in competition with the work of some of the best students in British Columbia. Her success in having her work chosen, as one of the top entries, is to be congratulated.
editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
AshcroftLocal History