In 1972, donated toilets are sought for new Ashcroft arena

125 YEARS AGO: JUNE 12, 1897
Queen’s Diamond Jubilee: The Queen’s diamond jubilee will be celebrated at Ashcroft on Tuesday, June 22nd under the auspices of the Ashcroft Athletic Association. About $200 has been subscribed by the citizens, and athletic sports and horse racing will be indulged in. A tug-of-war, married vs. single men, will take place during the afternoon, after which a football match of local men will take place. In the evening a dance will take place in the town hall, which will conclude the festivities of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Jubilee.
Street Cleaning: The street needs clearing and if everyone will get in and clean off in front of their business houses for the celebration which takes place on the 22nd, the Ashcroft Athletic Association will ever pray. It would not be much trouble and could be done in a short time. Everyone get in and have the street cleaned in front of their business houses.
Spences Bridge: The traveling public at Spences Bridge is still put to considerable trouble on account of having no ferry. It is reported that another scow will be built to replace the old one, which broke away a few weeks ago and is now lying about seven miles below Spences Bridge.
Despondent Cat: A young man who was the happy possessor of a cat is now mourning its loss, it having committed suicide Thursday by walking over to the railroad track and permitting itself to be run over by a freight train. Some say the cat was despondent on account of the drinking fountain scheme for man and beast not materializing.
100 YEARS AGO: JUNE 9, 1922
Tired Of Life, He Jumped Into Fraser; Children Watched Ted Lingstrom Leap From Bank To His Death: Quesnel: Children playing on the river bank in front of the Cariboo Hotel yesterday afternoon, saw a man walk down the little trail to the water’s edge, jump into the stream, swim with the current some distance, and then disappear. The man’s head appeared again one hundred feet downstream, and he began to shout. The children, thinking he was calling for help, ran to the Prince George boat landing to secure assistance from the waiting taxi drivers, but the swimmer was not seen again. Investigation showed that the man was Ted Lingstrom, who had been laid up in the Globe Rooms here for eleven months. He was apparently tired of life as he had paid his board bill almost up to date and left $3 in change and a $125 watch and chain in his room to cover the balance.
75 YEARS AGO: JUNE 12, 1947
Shelter For Old Millstones: The Ashcroft Historical Society has contracted with Mr. J. Nordstrom for the building of a shelter shed over the old Harper mill stones that are on display across the bridge at a cost of $70, and the work has already begun. Donations from all historical-minded residents who are interested in the preservation of those past relics, as they donated to the old freight wagon shed a number of years ago, [are appreciated]. Donations may be handed in to the Journal office or given to R.D. Cumming.
Spences Bridge: Lytton baseball team played a return game here last Sunday and really took our boys to the cleaners, score being 25-5, our team being handicapped by the absence of some of the regulars, however we hope it won’t happen again. During the game a helicopter flew overhead which caused a bit of excitement.
50 YEARS AGO: JUNE 8, 1972
Ashcroft-C.C. Arena News: The Ashcroft Cache Creek Arena is coming along by leaps and bounds, but we have just been shocked by the high cost of plumbing fixtures. So we have decided to ask you to check the garage, basement, and any other hiding places you might have for shower stalls, hand basins, and toilets. All donations will be gratefully appreciated.
First Baby In Hospital: Congratulations go out to Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Burns, Ashcroft for the first baby born in the new Ashcroft and District General Hospital, on June 7, a boy, 9 pounds.
Public Notice: On the local flooding picture, the Ashcroft district, although declaring emergency measures, has not experienced any disaster. Bonaparte River back water at the joining of the Thompson River has resulted in some basement flooding of Cozy’s Camp at the Circle 7. Sandbagging has taken place at several low lying residences. The Department of Highways assisted in hauling loads of heavy rock at the Ashcroft water pumping station and the Juniper Beach Campsite.
