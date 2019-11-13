Intuition workshop coming to Ashcroft

‘I think a presentation like this can be beneficial to everyone’

Philip Ponchet will be hosting two workshops in Ashcroft focusing on intuition on Nov. 19.

An educational presentation focused on intuition will be making its way to Ashcroft on Nov. 19, when Philip Ponchet from the Inner Peace Movement will be hosting two talks (at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.) at the Ashcroft HUB at 711 Hill Street.

“People tend to doubt their intuition at times or question whether they should trust it,” says Ponchet. “I help people understand how their intuition works and that it is a natural thing. I find that people who attend these talks believe that they have an intuition and that it helps them.”

Ponchet said the presentations are 90 minutes long and also cover topics such as the seven-year cycles of life, the aura, a person’s life purpose, receiving inspiration from inner guidance, a demonstration of sensing and directing positive energy, and more.

“I think a presentation like this can be beneficial to everyone,” says Ponchet, who has a background in adult education. “It is also directed to individuals who believe they have an intuition but want to feel like they can have trust in it.

“The Inner Peace Movement [www.innerpeacemovement.ca] offers people practical tools and techniques to learn how to raise their own level of energy to be consistently positive in any situation.” The movement also offers tools and techniques to help a person create balance and inner peace through self-awareness.

Tickets for the presentation will be available at the door for $21. The presentation is open to everyone.



