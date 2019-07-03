Second Time Around’s Laura Martin (left) presents a grant to the Thompson-Nicola Shotokan Karate Club’s Nancy Duchaine, Kaeli-Mae Rodrigue-Duchaine, Evelyn White (back), and Cassie White.

Karate club fundraising for summer camp

Eight members hope to travel to Eaquimalt later this month for the camp

The Thompson-Nicola Shotokan Karate Club is in full fundraising mode. Two of the club’s athletes participated in the Karate Canada Open in Richmond in early June, and the club is now busily fundraising to help pay for registration and travel so that eight of its athletes can attend the annual ShotoCanada Summer Camp in Esquimalt later this month.

The club recently received a donation of $1,200 from Second Time Around, and $250 each from Royal Purple 263 and the Cache Creek Recreation Society. On June 8 the club worked with United Steelworkers Union Local 7619, and cooked s’mores at their 50th anniversary Days of Steel campfire. The Steelworkers donated $350 for our efforts.

The club is now fundraising through Epicure until July 8, and will receive 40 per cent of the sales. Contact Nancy Duchaine at ms.duchaine@shaw.ca (or any other club member) for more information.

The club and its members will also be hosting a car wash at the Ashcroft Car Wash on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft on Sunday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The club would like to thank the Ashcroft Car Wash—a division of TW Dynamic Enterprises—for donating the facility for the by-donation event (Epicure products can also be purchased there).

The club thanks community members for stopping by and supporting its athletes.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local News Briefs: Name that slow loris!

Just Posted

All aboard! Bus service to resume in Cache Creek on July 8

Agreement with Ashcroft and Clinton brings Cache Creek back into the local transit system

Group formed to address health care challenges

New group brings together representatives from Interior Health, local government, and more

Cache Creek and Ashcroft firefighters make strong showing

Teams from Cache Creek and Ashcroft took part in recent Fire Fight challenge in Kamloops

Wildfire stress can take a huge toll on people’s health

Tips to help prepare you mentally and physically for the stress of fire season

Local News Briefs: Name that slow loris!

Ballet classes, day camps, Kamloops Walk to End ALS, mosquitoes be gone, and more

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

B.C. Lions QB Mike Reilly shares mental health battle to break down stigma

‘People should celebrate that you’re strong enough to be able to get help’

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

Appliance giant suing couple with Okanagan ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

High gas prices: Most suppliers won’t release profit margin details for B.C. inquiry

Premier John Horgan ordered probe as price of gas climbed above $1.70 a litre in mid-May

Most Read