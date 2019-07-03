Karate club fundraising for summer camp

Eight members hope to travel to Eaquimalt later this month for the camp

The Thompson-Nicola Shotokan Karate Club is in full fundraising mode. Two of the club’s athletes participated in the Karate Canada Open in Richmond in early June, and the club is now busily fundraising to help pay for registration and travel so that eight of its athletes can attend the annual ShotoCanada Summer Camp in Esquimalt later this month.

The club recently received a donation of $1,200 from Second Time Around, and $250 each from Royal Purple 263 and the Cache Creek Recreation Society. On June 8 the club worked with United Steelworkers Union Local 7619, and cooked s’mores at their 50th anniversary Days of Steel campfire. The Steelworkers donated $350 for our efforts.

The club is now fundraising through Epicure until July 8, and will receive 40 per cent of the sales. Contact Nancy Duchaine at ms.duchaine@shaw.ca (or any other club member) for more information.

The club and its members will also be hosting a car wash at the Ashcroft Car Wash on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft on Sunday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The club would like to thank the Ashcroft Car Wash—a division of TW Dynamic Enterprises—for donating the facility for the by-donation event (Epicure products can also be purchased there).

The club thanks community members for stopping by and supporting its athletes.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter