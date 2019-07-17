Kids’ Corner: Come on down to the pool

A new columnist looks at the fun (and serious) sides of the Ashcroft pool

The Ashcroft pool is a popular spot for kids (and grown-ups) to cool off in summer. Photo: Kelly Tuohey

By Madeleine Dumont

Many of the children in Ashcroft anticipate the yearly opening of the Ashcroft pool. It signals that school schedules will be replaced by pool schedules, spelling lessons will be replaced by swimming lessons, and playground slides will be replaced by waterslides. It’s like Christmas in summer because the day when the pool opens is a great gift.

Not everyone is there just for fun though. Lifeguards help keep you safe while you enjoy the pool.

According to Lena Franes, a lifeguard at the pool, there are many certifications a lifeguard needs to have in order to do their job.

Normally, the first certifications a lifeguard receives is the Bronze Cross along with Standard First Aid from an organization like Lifesaving Society, St. John Ambulance, or Canadian Red Cross. Lifeguards can then choose to progress and receive further certifications such as National Lifeguard (NL) or Bronze Medallion.

Clearly, a lot of training goes into being a lifeguard, and they deserve to be respected and listened to.

With the lifeguards looking after our safety, there are many fun things to do at the pool. Jillian Fredrickson, a frequent visitor to the pool, says “I like hanging around with my friends and swimming around in my mermaid tail.” Peyton Anderson, another frequent visitor, says “I like getting wet on hot days.”

If that wasn’t enough to make you want to come for a swim, swimming is free on Saturdays, and the lifeguards often plan special fun swims on Saturdays between 6 and 8 p.m.

The children in Ashcroft are fortunate to have a pool with friendly lifeguards and fun activities. See you at the pool!



