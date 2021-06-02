Kids/Teens Rock Camp hopes to pivot to Family Camp this summer

After cancelling their popular kids’ and teens’ camps last year, Kids Rock Camp has decided to try to offer their first ever Family Camp in 2021, with a tentative date of July 9 to 12. The camp would be hosted at Big Bar Lake Provincial Park.

Pastor Nick Astle, director of Kids Rock Camp, says that the board made the difficult decision to change the plans for this year and not offer the separate camps. The proposed Family Camp is a “big change” for the organization, and while there are still many details to be worked out, the plan is for families to bring their own camping accommodations, and prepare their own food together as a family.

Given the short planning window, that will help the organization, as well as meet whatever COVID-19 restrictions are in place at the time. Anyone interested in taking part, but who does not have camping equipment, can contact Astle at bptclinton@gmail.com or call (250) 459-2959.

Activities such as canoeing, archery, slingshot, etc. will be done as families, with group activities such as hikes taking place as restrictions permit. Details regarding what activities will be available, and what the schedule might look like, are still being worked out. Devotional/Bible studies materials, for families or groups, will be provided, and there will be campfire services as well.

A cost has not yet been determined, although the goal has always been to make the camps affordable. Anyone who is interested in attending the Family Camp is asked to please fill out a short form at https://www.kidsrockcamp.com/family-camp-2021 so that the organizers can gauge interest. Those who complete the form will be contacted with more information.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton