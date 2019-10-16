Learn more about Cariboo Waggon Road restoration at public meeting

Restoration work is planned for part of the historic Cariboo Waggon Road between Clinton and Lac La Hache, and people can learn more about the project at a public meeting in Clinton on Oct. 22. Photo: New Pathways to Gold

Interior Health public meeting

In last week’s print issue of The Journal, it was reported that the public meeting in Ashcroft being held by Interior Health (IH) to discuss health care issues in the area would take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 starting at 7 p.m. at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Bancroft Street. All area residents are welcome to attend the meeting, which will see a presentation by IH officials and offer attendees an opportunity to ask questions about local health care.

Adult co-ed hockey

Starting Thursday, Oct. 17 there will be drop-in co-ed hockey for those aged 19+ at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft. It’s simply for the enjoyment of the game, and for those of all skill levels, with players divided into two teams each week: no ref, and no scores kept.

Each player pays $10 for insurance for the entire season on the first night, and $10 for every night played. Any participants who live outside the Village of Ashcroft boundaries pay an additional $30 for the entire season.

Anyone interested should contact Deanna Horsting at (250) 682-4438, or email dfhorsting@gmail.com for more information.

Cariboo Waggon Road public meeting

The New Pathways to Gold Society and partners invite you to an information/partnership-building session for the Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project. There will be a session in Clinton at the Memorial Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and attendees can discover maps of the original route of the historic Cariboo Waggon Road from Clinton to Lac La Hache; share your stories of the road in your backyard or a family history about the road; have your say about the amenities, interpretation, and trail uses; and identify partnerships and business opportunities down the road.

The Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project is a partnership between the New Pathways to Gold Society, District of 100 Mile House, BC Parks, and the Province of British Columbia. For more information contact Don Hauka, Communications/Creative Director, New Pathways to Gold Society at ddclauka@shaw.ca.

Free movie night

Come on down to the Ashcroft HUB on Friday, Oct. 25 for a free screening of this year’s hit movie Shazam! The movie starts at 7 p.m., and a concession will be available.

Quieres aprender español?

Do you want to learn Spanish? The Ashcroft HUB will be offering beginner Spanish lessons if there is enough interest. There will be 10 sessions offered on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. if enough people want to take part.

The price of the course, and the start date, are to be determined. Anyone interested should contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Change Happens workshop

Local businesses and not-for-profits affected by the 2017 wildfires are invited to the “Change Happens” workshop, which will feature an evening with community leadership professional Mo Douglas. The free event will celebrate our resilience through the tough times behind us, and inspire us to face new challenges and opportunities going forward.

Douglas will share her personal stories of resilience from the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and business successes in crisis and natural disasters. She will facilitate a panel of local businesses for honest conversations and stories of challenge, strength, and success within our own region.

The free workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Cache Creek Community Hall, and there will be hot appetizers, tea and coffee, and a no-host bar. There is a limit of two free tickets per business/organization. RSVP by Nov. 1 by calling Community Futures Sun Country at (250) 453-9165, or go to http://bit.ly/318qWRR.

The workshop is sponsored by the Wildfire Business Transition Program, which is funded by the Red Cross and Western Economic Diversification.

Registered Disability Savings Plan

October is Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP) Awareness Month. More than 31,000 people with disabilities have opened an RDSP in B.C., and this month is an opportunity to further increase awareness of RDSPs and how they can help to ensure a stable and independent financial future for people with disabilities.

Only 40 per cent of eligible British Columbians have signed up, which means there are still tens of thousands of people who are qualified but don’t have an RDSP yet. They are an excellent savings tool that help people with disabilities, and their families, plan a financially secure and independent future without affecting disability assistance.

Anyone under the age of 60 who qualifies for the disability tax credit can open an RDSP. The federal government matches up to $3 for every dollar deposited through the Canadian Savings Grant program; up to $3,500 annually to a lifetime maximum of $70,000. People with low incomes can also receive a Canada Savings Bond of up to $1,000 annually, to a lifetime maximum of $20,000, even if they aren’t able to contribute.

More than 926,100 British Columbians aged 15 to 64 years—almost 25 per cent of the population—identify as having a disability.

If you want to find out more information about the Registered Disability Savings Plan, go to www.rdsp.com.



