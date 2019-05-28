Legion Ladies celebrate long service

More than two dozen members of the Ladies’ Auxiliary to Royal Canadian Legion Branch #113 (Ashcroft)—which was formed in May 1947—met on May 15 for lunch, reminiscences, fellowship, and the presentation of long service pins by Zone Commander Marilyn White.

Those recognized this year for their long service with the Ladies’ Auxiliary were Loraine Shwaluk (50 years); Ines Lopez (35 years); Bernice Craggs (60 years); and Sharon Reid (10 years).



