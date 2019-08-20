(from left) Ashcroft resident Laurier LeBlanc, Ryan Monford, and Michaela Aie. Photo: Barbara Roden

Lemonade stand raises funds for a good cause

Two young Ashcroft residents raising money for the Ashcroft fire department.

On Aug. 14, young friends and neighbours Michaela Aie and Ryan Monford set up a lemonade stand outside Michaela’s house on Elm Street in Ashcroft, and did a brisk business selling cold lemonade a cookies on a hot day.

It was Michaela and Ryan’s second stint selling lemonade, and the pair are donating all funds raised to the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department so that they can use it to buy new equipment.

Michaela’s mother Heather said that people driving past had been very supportive, with personnel from the ambulance station just up the street proving to be particularly good customers.

The funds will be presented to the AVFD at an upcoming practice.


