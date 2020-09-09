Lions Club annual raffle roars ahead

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club is holding its annual raffle again this year, with proceeds from ticket sales going towards Christmas Hampers and the E. Fry Food Bank, as well as two Desert Sands Community School bursaries for graduating students. The prizes are $1,000, $500, and $250.

People have been very supportive again by purchasing tickets, and the Lions Club thanks Safety Mart for helping out by letting them sell tickets at the store. Tickets can also be purchased at the Cache Creek Post Office and at Desert Hills on weekends.



