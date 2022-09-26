Local butcher takes top spot in international competition

By Yoriko Susanj

A local butcher recently came out on top during an international competition.

Ron Keely was in Sacramento, California on Sept. 2 to take part in the World Butchers’ Challenge. This event hosts team and individual competitions, and Ron was there to participate in the World Champion Young Butcher Competition.

Not only was this Ron’s first time in the competition, it was also Team Canada’s debut.

The Young Butcher Competition is an individual competition where contestants must be under 35 years of age. They have just two-and-a-half hours to break down a range of primal cuts (a beef rump on the bone, a side of lamb, a pork loin, and two whole chickens) into a display of predetermined products and their own creations.

For the 2022 individual competition, Ron was first out of 14 competitors from around the world — Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, New Zealand, and the USA — and was only one of two people representing Canada!

Ron started working in the family business — Kam Lake View Meats near Savona — with his father after high school, and obtainined his certificate in retail meat processing from Thompson Rivers University.

What an experience for Ron and Team Canada! Congratulations, Ron, on making the team and representing Canada and Savona at the international level!



