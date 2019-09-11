Local News Briefs: Annual Terry Fox Run returns to Ashcroft on Sept. 15

Plus Sea Cadets looking for members, art classes, workshops, a Home Alone course, and more

The annual Terry Fox Run is taking place in Ashcroft starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. Photo of last year’s entrants and organizers by Ken Alexander.

Terry Fox Run

The annual Ashcroft Terry Fox Run takes place on Sunday, Sept. 15, with the run beginning and ending at the gazebo at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue.

Participants can run, walk, blade, or bike a 5k or 10km route at their own pace in a non-competitive event that raises funds for the Terry Fox Foundation. People of all ages are welcome, and dogs on leashes can accompany participants.

Registration starts at the gazebo at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, and the run starts at 9 a.m. Donations can also be made on the day.

Art classes for kids

Artist Jo Petty will be holding art classes for home-schooled students every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, starting on Sept. 17 and ending on Nov. 19.

The classes will be at the Ashcroft HUB, and the cost is $150 per student, with all materials supplied. For more information, or to sign up, email jpetty@telus.net.

Gaming grant workshop

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting a BC Community Gaming Grant workshop event on Friday, Sept. 20. Do you belong to a non-profit group that would like to apply for gaming grant funds? Register for this free workshop, where you can discuss your needs and learn about how to apply.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the HUB (bring your own lunch). To register, drop by the HUB office, call (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Video and podcasting creation workshop

Anyone interested in creating a podcast or YouTube series, learning more about videography, or improving their on-camera presence is invited to attend the Video and Podcasting Creation Workshop on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB.

The workshop will give participants the ability to develop video marketing for their passion, hobby, or business, and also provide an understanding of video marketing techniques, on-camera presentation, and online media practices.

The cost of the workshop is $40 per person. For more information, or to register, email dana@fostermedia.ca.

Home Alone course

The Ashcroft HUB is offering a “Home Alone” course from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for anyone aged 10+. The course provides necessary skills and information for children and youth so that they can be safe and responsible at home.

The cost is $10 per person. You can register at the HUB office, by phone, or by email.

Sea Cadets looking for members

Another great year is starting up for 347 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Avenger, which parades every Thursday at Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The Sea Cadet program is free for youth aged 12 to 18. Cadets get to experience sailing, leadership weekends, and physical fitness, and develop from the youth of today into the adults of tomorrow.

For more information, call or text 347 RCSCC Avenger commanding officer Darrin Curran at (250) 319-3461.

Jamming at The Equality Project

Do you play a musical instrument? The Equality Project invites musicians to drop by for jam sessions at their clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Importance of immunization

With the start of a new school year, parents and guardians are reminded of the importance of immunization for their children. Beginning in fall 2019, all public, independent, and home-schooled students from kindergarten to Grade 12 who are enrolled in B.C. schools in 2019-20 will be expected to have their current immunization status recorded in B.C.’s provincial immunization registry.

The new mandatory immunization reporting requirement increases the ability of public health to respond during an outbreak by quickly identifying those who are under- and unimmunized. It also encourages parents to ensure their child’s immunizations are up to date.

Most parents are already in compliance with the new provincial requirement to report the immunization status of any school-aged children. By the end of September, parents will be able to check whether their child’s record—available in the provincial immunization registry—is complete by going to https://immunizebc.ca/.

Parents can also be proactive and contact their child’s immunization service provider. In addition to public health and school clinics, parents can get their children immunized through their primary care providers or community pharmacists.

BC Parks implementing electric bike policy

In response to the growing popularity of electric bikes, BC Parks is implementing an e-bike policy to help protect sensitive wildlife, ecosystems, and cultural values.

Following the e-bikes classification system already being used by industry and other government bodies, the new policy allows e-bikes in certain areas, depending on the classification.

People with Class 1 e-bikes can ride on any BC Parks trail where mountain bikes or other cycling is already allowed. People with Class 2 and 3 e-bikes can only ride on trails and/or roads designated for motorized vehicles, depending on the park. People using adaptive mountain bikes are allowed in areas designated for Class 1 e-bike use.

Cycling in parks can have an impact on trails and wildlife. Electric bikes allow more riders to use trails and reach areas that were previously limited to a few visitors, leading to increased pressure on sensitive wildlife and ecosystems.

The new e-bikes policy is now in effect. Anyone with an e-bike is encouraged to visit the BC Parks website (http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/) for specific information on where they can ride. Classifications for e-bikes can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2zsJbWH.



