Local News Briefs: Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton are Communities in Bloom

Plus a fun day at the HUB, ‘unwined’ at Historic Hat Creek, Era of Megafires presentation, and more.

Residents of Western Avenue accept the 2017 ‘Best Street’ award from Ashcroft Communities in Bloom. What street will win this year? Find out on July 14, when residents are invited to meet this year’s CiB judges. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Couples sought for Gold Country video

Joy Factory Films Inc. is seeking two to four couples for a video highlighting different Farmers’ Markets around the Gold Country region. The dates are not yet confirmed for this production, but do send along any dates that you’d be unavailable during July, August, and September of 2018.

Joy Factory is seeking couples who are between the ages of 30 and 55 years old (or who appear/act in this age range). While some on-camera experience is preferred, it is not necessary. Preference will be given to models who live in the Gold Country region and who are actually in a relationship and/or comfortable with each other.

Models must be comfortable being given direction on camera, and may need to have speaking lines. They must have access to their own vehicle, and provide their own outfits and makeup. The time requirement will be up to one full day of paid work.

All interested candidates can email joyfactorymodels@gmail.com with their CVs, headshots, and contact information.

Ashcroft CiB judges’ visit

The Village of Ashcroft is once again participating in the 2018 edition of Communities in Bloom in the Class of Champions–Small category, along with Castlegar, B.C.; Kinistino, Saskatchewan; and Trail, B.C.

The Communities in Bloom judges—Cliff Lacey from Sherwood Park, Alberta and Cynthia Boyd from St. John’s, Newfoundland-Labrador—will be evaluating the Village of Ashcroft July 12–14. Residents are invited to a free celebration at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, where refreshments will be served, they can meet the judges, and the awards for Best Street and Best Blooming Business will be presented. The six winners of the Scott’s Best Garden award will also be announced.

Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit organization committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility, and beautification, and to improving quality of life through community participation and a national challenge. The National and International results will be announced in Strathcona County, Alberta September 26–29, 2018 during the Symposium and Awards Ceremonies.

Unwined at Historic Hat Creek

Bring your friends and enjoy a fun, relaxing evening at Historic Hat Creek on Friday, July 13! “Unwined” with a yoga class led by Kimberly Pierro in the beautiful orchard, followed by wine on the patio.

The evening will begin with a one-hour, all-levels yoga class; then participants will wander back to the patio to enjoy wine from Lillooet’s Fort Berens Estate Winery, along with some light snacks.

The event is for those 19 and older only, and pre-registration is recommended. Tickets are $30 each, and the price includes a one-hour yoga class, one glass of wine, and light snacks. Yoga in the orchard starts at 6 p.m., with wine and refreshments from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Historic Hat Creek gift shop, or by calling (250) 457-9722.

Cache Creek Market

Don’t forget about the Cache Creek Market, which takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beside Chum’s at the junction of Highways 1 and 97. Check it out for plants, produce, crafts, baking, collectables, and much more.

Community barbecue

Come down to the Village of Ashcroft’s community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 14 at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue for free hamburgers, cake, and refreshments.

Era of Megafires film presentation

A reminder that the acclaimed film Era of Megafires will be presented by the Village of Ashcroft at 2:30 and 7 p.m. at the Community Hall in Ashcroft on Saturday, July 14. The one-hour film explores the causes of catastrophic wildfires in North America, and what can be done to mitigate them.

There will be a discussion session after each presentation; a member of the BC Wildfire Service will be there to answer questions and talk about FireSmarting your property; the United Way Community Wellness Manager will be there to provide counselling services if needed; and information leaflets will be available. There is no charge for the presentation.

Kids’ TRYathlon

The sixth annual Kids’ TRYathlon will be taking place in Ashcroft on Saturday, July 14. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the Ashcroft pool, and finishes at the HUB. Come on out and cheer on the participants!

Fun Day and Market at the HUB

In conjunction with the Kids TRYathon, a market and Fun Day will be held at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the market, there will be rock painting, a slip and slide, a photo station, face painting, and a wacky trike race from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Two-person teams will race oversized trikes through an obstacle course, and to make things even more interesting, participants will be wearing “drunk goggles”. The entry fee for the trike race is by donation, with all proceeds going to the HUB’s children’s programs.

To register for the trike race, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or drop by the office.

Conservative Party meet-and-greet

Brad Vis, Conservative Party candidate for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, will host a meet-and-greet with Party leader Andrew Scheer at Mount Lehman Winery in Abbotsford at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 14.

“This is a great opportunity to meet Andrew and learn about his positive vision for Canada,” says Vis. “We’re proud to welcome Andrew Scheer to our riding. As your Conservative Party candidate, I look forward to representing Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon in the next election, and help Andrew form a strong Conservative government.”

Local residents are invited to join Vis, Scheer, and other conservative-minded Canadians at this family-friendly event for an evening of fellowship and political discourse. There is no charge to attend, but attendees are asked to register so event organizers can ensure enough hospitality treats are on hand for guests.

Guests should register at MeetAndrew.ca. The event takes place at Mount Lehman Winery, the Fraser Valley’s award-winning winery, 5094 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford, B.C. Some seating is available, but for the comfort of guests organizers recommend they bring their own lawn chairs so they can relax and enjoy the event.

B.C. Rural Dividend webinar

The BC Rural Dividend Program provides $25 million a year to assist rural communities with a population of 25,000 or less to reinvigorate and diversify their local economies. The program is focused on supporting projects that help rural communities navigate changes impacting their economies, such as attracting and retaining youth, using innovation to drive economic growth, and developing new and effective partnerships to support shared prosperity.

The Program’s fifth application intake period is currently underway and will close on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Join the Rural Dividend Program team for a free webinar on July 17, 2018 to learn answers to frequently asked questions, recommendations for strong applications, and tips for navigating the online application form.

This webinar will be recorded and shared within 3-4 business days for those who are unable to participate in the live event. Space at the webinar is limited, so to register and reserve a spot go to http://bit.ly/2KN9DhG.

International Hiring Workshop

Can’t find enough qualified workers locally? The Wildfire Business Transition Project is offering this valuable session in 100 Mile House. The workshop will help you understand how to use federal and provincial immigration programs to hire skilled foreign workers.

Representatives from the federal department of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada and from the B.C. Provincial Nominee Program will present opportunities to recruit skilled foreign workers from within Canada and abroad; clarify the requirements and processes to hire foreign workers; explain how you can help foreign workers you employ to become permanent residents of Canada; and answer questions about visas, work permits, and immigration.

The workshop will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 at the Creekside Senior Centre, 501 Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House. If this is something you would like to learn more about, please do not hesitate to register, as there is limited seating. You can register online at http://bit.ly/2KWOPHZ, or by calling (250) 392-3626.

Provincial CiB conference in Clinton and Cache Creek

The Villages of Clinton and Cache Creek will be sharing their story as part of the 15th annual B.C. Communities in Bloom Provincial Conference and Awards, September 14-15, 2018. The conference—“Regeneration After the Fire”—invites participants to come and see regeneration in action.

On September 14 there will be a welcome reception that will include community displays and a silent auction fundraiser for the B.C. CiB Society. On September 15 there will be morning sessions that will include presentations about the McAbee Fossil Beds, geocaching, the Clinton Community Forest, and wildfire recovery, while the afternoon will see a lunch in Cache Creek sponsored by the Cache Creek Beautification Society, presentations, and a bus tour of the area. A banquet dinner will be held in Clinton on September 15, with awards and trophies presented.

The conference and awards weekend is open to all. Early bird registration (before August 24), which includes all food and agenda events, is $100 per person; after that it is $130 (banquet dinner on September 15 only is $40 per person). For more information contact Yvette May at (250) 459-7725, (250) 212-5506, or ymay@bcwireless.com; to register, go to https://www.bccib.ca/.

Money collected for flood relief

Thanks to the generosity of BC Liquor Stores customers throughout the province, almost $66,000 in donations were collected for the Canadian Red Cross appeal to help B.C. residents affected by spring flooding.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks for this significant contribution, on behalf of those people impacted by flooding,” says Kimberley Nemrava, vice-president, Canadian Red Cross, British Columbia & Yukon.

From May 22 to June 24, 2018, all 197 BC Liquor Stores participated in the campaign. The donations have gone to the Canadian Red Cross, which had a disaster response team that mobilized supplies, and supplied shelter and basic needs to evacuees. Residents who returned to flooded communities received clean-up kits with gloves, brooms, and sponges, as well as other items, to help them get back into their homes.

The B.C. government announced it would match contributions to the Canadian Red Cross collected by July 31, 2018, up to a total of $20 million.

Canadian Red Cross and BC Liquor Stores have a relationship, spanning more than 14 years, that has resulted in more than $2.5 million in donations collected for crisis relief.

Have your say on wildlife management, habitat conservation

The Government of British Columbia is starting a discussion on improving wildlife management and habitat conservation, Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, has announced.

“The diversity of wildlife in British Columbia is one of our province’s greatest treasures,” says Donaldson. “Working with Indigenous peoples, wildlife stakeholders, and the public, we want to build a strategy that more effectively manages our wildlife for future generations. We’ve dedicated $14 million over three years to do so.”

The province’s unique landscapes and climate is home to one of the richest wildlife resources in North America. Three-quarters of Canada’s mammal species are found in B.C., with 24 of those species exclusive to B.C.

In recent decades, alteration of habitat due to expanded human populations, expanded natural resource development, and impacts from climate change have placed increasing pressure on certain wildlife populations, some of which are now in decline.

Engagement is the first step in a four-step process to develop the strategy, and the comment period will end on July 31, 2018. The public is invited to provide input by visiting http://engage.gov.bc.ca/wildlifeandhabitat.