Local News Briefs: Clinton RCMP warn of scam calls using detachment phone number

Clinton RCMP report scam

The Clinton RCMP are reporting that their phone number was recently used in an attempted fraud where someone posed as an RCMP officer. The person on the phone stated there was a warrant for arrest and requested the person’s social insurance number be cancelled and that they transfer money.

Clinton RCMP are reminding the public not to give out your social insurance number. They also note that if there is a warrant for your arrest, a legitimate RCMP member will come to your door.

Thankfully, the victim in this matter did not send any money, and called Clinton RCMP to report the matter.

Drive-in movie in Ashcroft

There will be a drive-in movie screening of the award-winning 1998 film Smoke Signals on Friday, July 24 in the parking lot by the Tim Horton’s drive-thru at the Esso Travel Centre on Highway 1 at Cornwall Road. The gate opens at 9 p.m., the show starts at 9:30, and the cost is $10 per vehicle.

There is only room for 50 vehicles, so advance registration is necessary. To book a spot, drop by the Ashcroft HUB, call (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or go to https://bit.ly/2OCEDEH.

Virtual kids’ camps at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB is holding a series of virtual kids’ camps for those aged five and older every Thursday through Aug. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Each camp has a different theme and can accommodate up to 16 participants. The cost is $5 per participant, and registration for each camp must be completed separately. All supplies necessary will be provided, and can be picked up at the HUB during the three days preceding each camp; a Zoom link will be sent the night before.

On July 30 and Aug. 20 the theme is science, and participants will be completing science experiments. The sessions on Aug. 6 and Aug. 27 will feature cooking, with the opportunity to make and taste your own creations, and on Aug. 13 there will be a craft session. For more information, or to register, contact the HUB (see above) or go to https://bit.ly/2ZHy75P.

Persons with Disabilities webinar

The Equality Project is hosting a free webinar information session for persons with disabilities from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. The webinar will include information about benefits and tax credits that are available to people with disabilities or those who have a dependent with a disability, such as the disability tax credit, medical expenses, the Canada caregiver credit, and the child disability credit.

The webinar will take place at The Equality Project’s clubhouse at 1260 Stage Road, Cache Creek. For more information, visit The Equality Project Facebook page.

Taking care of business

Community Futures Sun Country is offering a series of Lunch ’n’ Learn webinars that will walk business owners through a variety of digital tools, including content calendars and spreadsheets, graphic design, email platforms, and Google docs. The webinars take place every Thursday starting at noon, and will each feature a hands-on walk-through and a question-and-answer session. There is no charge for the webinars, and people can take part in one, some, or all of the sessions.

For more information about the webinar series, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/2ZFxY2L.

Catch a rising star

UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft will be presenting rising country music star Tanner Dawson from Chase, B.C. and his band at a concert on Friday, July 31. The concert will be outdoors beside UniTea (weather permitting; in the event of rain the concert will be postponed).

Dawson and his bandmates promise a great evening of music. Only 35 tickets are available, for advance sales only ($30 for VIP seats; $20 for general assigned seating), with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starting at 7:30. Beer, cider, wine, pop, and water will be available for purchase, and washrooms and sanitizing stations will be onsite. To purchase tickets, drop by UniTea, call (250) 457-1145, or go to www.uniteacafetakeout.com.

Summer art camps in Kamloops

The Kamloops Art Gallery is holding weekly art camps for children aged seven through nine from July 27- 31; Aug. 4-7; Aug. 10-24; and Aug. 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camps will give participants the opportunity to create art via two themed weeks that explore the ideas, techniques, and materials used by the artists in the KAG’s current exhibitions. Each week includes daily tours in the Gallery spaces and exploration in the studios, as well as weekly outings to Riverside Park. The KAG has also partnered with the BIG Little Science Centre, and is excited to include a private field trip to the BLSC each week, where art camp participants will be the only guests.

In response to COVID-19, the summer art camp program will allow groups of only four at each camp. Each participant will have their own art station and will receive their own materials kit with everything they need.

The cost is $210 per child per week ($190 for KAG members). For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/30gRTnJ.

BC SPCA’s summer camps go virtual

Animal-loving kids looking for some summer fun, take note: the BC SPCA has moved its popular summer animal camps online.

“Kids are invited to join the SPCA for a fun-filled, week-long summer session that is all about animals,” says Paula Neuman, BC SPCA humane education manager. “Each session focuses on a different animal theme, including dogs, cats, small animals, and wildlife in B.C.”

Kids who sign up become part of a safe online community of other young animal lovers, and just like at previous SPCA summer camps, an enthusiastic team of camp counsellors will guide kids through the week. Participants are encouraged to take part in fun indoor and outdoor activities, livestreams, crafts, games, and take-action challenges for animals, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Families can learn more about the BC SPCA summer sessions, and register, at www.spca.bc.ca/camp.

TNRD appoints new CAO

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Hildebrand as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) effective Aug. 17, 2020.

“The field of candidates during the recruitment process was one of the most competitive I have ever seen,” says Interim CAO Randy Diehl. “Scott comes to us with an extensive private and public sector background, and the Board and I are extremely pleased with the experience and skills he brings to the position.”

Over the past two years, Hildebrand has been serving as the CAO for the City of Merritt, and previously worked for six years as the CAO for the City of Brandon, MB. His private sector experience includes 14 years as Regional Zone Sales Manager for Frito Lay Canada (PepsiCo) and four years as Vice President and General Manager for McKenzie Seeds/Jiffy Canada.

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” says Hildebrand. “In my role as CAO with the City of Merritt, I have become very familiar with the TNRD and look forward to engaging with the Board, staff, residents, and the business community throughout the region. I have lived in Kamloops for the last four years and feel that both my extensive career in the private sector along with my local government experience will allow me to hit the ground running.

”There will be challenges, but together I feel that we can build on the district’s success to date, and positively shape the future for the Thompson-Nicola region.”

As CAO, Hildebrand will be responsible for the overall management of the administrative operations of the regional district, the implementation of policies and directions of the Board, and providing advice and information to the Board on the operation and affairs of the regional district.

Dementia support and training

The Alzheimer Society of BC is offering free webinars that offer support, training, and information for anyone affected by dementia or those who want to learn more. Upcoming webinars include:

“Building caregiver resilience for the dementia journey: The skill of self-compassion” (Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2 p.m.): Explore the concept of self-compassion and practice skills to help with dementia care partnering.

“Understanding dementia” (Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.): Learn how dementia affects a person’s brain and behaviour, as well as the disease’s impact on family.

“Understanding communication” (Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m.): Explore how communication is affected by dementia and learn effective communication strategies.

To register for any of these webinars, visit http://alzbc.org/webinars.



