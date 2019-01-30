Local News Briefs: Drop by the HUB for Meal and a Movie on Feb. 13

Plus the Watoto Children’s Choir from Uganda will be performing in Cache Creek on Feb. 5.

The Ashcroft HUB will be holding a showing of the classic 1958 film South Pacific, along with a meal, on Feb. 13.

Watoto Children’s Choir performance

Cross Roads Pentecostal Assembly (Stage Road, Cache Creek) is hosting a performance by the Watoto Children’s Choir from Uganda on Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Watoto Children’s Choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s most vulnerable children and women. The choir serves many purposes, including raising awareness about the work of Watoto globally and providing leadership training for children, giving them a strong sense of responsibility while experiencing different cultures.

Other than travelling to Africa yourself, there’s no better way to learn about all the good work God is doing through Watoto than by meeting the children and hearing their stories. There is no charge for the performance, but a freewill offering will be accepted. For more information call (250) 457-6463 or email crpentecostal@gmail.com.

Meal and a movie

Come down to the Ashcroft HUB from noon until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13 for chili and a bun, veggies, and a Valentine’s Day dessert while you watch the classic 1958 film South Pacific. Tickets are only $5, and are available at the HUB until Feb. 8. Please note that space is limited, so book your tickets now by stopping in at the HUB office or calling (250) 453-9177.

Share-a-Bear success

More than 23,000 Share-a-Bears were donated to local charities and made their way to needy families over the holiday season, thanks to the generosity of BC Liquor Store customers. The total surpassed the 2017 campaign by more than 1,000 toy bears.

BC Liquor Stores support the communities they serve through the annual Share-a-Bear campaign. Every year, customers purchase stuffed bears to take home, and the bear’s twin is donated to a local charity, hospital, or shelter. BC Liquor Stores employees select the recipient agencies, and the donated bears are distributed in time for the holidays.

The stores that sold the most bears in the 2018 holiday season were Dawson Creek (1,961 bears), Fort St. John (1,841 bears), and Prince George Pine Centre (1,230 bears). Locally, the Ashcroft store sold 60 bears, the Cache Creek store sold 24, and the Clinton store sold 23. The Ashcroft bears were donated to the Ashcroft Hospital, ambulance station, and RCMP detachment, while the Cache Creek bears went to RCMP Victim Services at the Ashcroft detachment, and the Clinton bears went to the Clinton ambulance station and the Clinton Legion Kids’ Christmas party.

Since the program began in 1989, approximately 672,000 bears have been donated to charities, shelters, and hospitals.

Free tax help for small businesses

Community Futures Sun Country will be hosting a free tax information session for small businesses and self-employed individuals from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Any small business owners or self-employed individuals with tax-related questions can attend the session, which will be delivered by a Canada Revenue Agency professional. Learn some important tax tips before you file your taxes this year, such as business tax deductions, common tax errors, helpful tools and services offered by the CRA, and general bookkeeping concepts and best practices.

The session will be held at the Community Futures office at 203 Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. Pre-registration is required; please RSVP by Feb. 15 to (250) 453-9165 or vision@cfsun.ca.

Lunch and Learn: Employment Law

Community Futures Sun Country is offering a free one-hour video conference workshop on Human Rights: Employment Law from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21. The workshop can be viewed from the comfort of your home or office; you can also take part at the Community Futures office at 203 Railway Avenue in Ashcroft.

The workshop will be presented by Paula Krawus of Reach Legal. Register for the workshop at http://www.cfwildfire.ca/workshops/ (where you’ll also find a list of all upcoming workshops), or call Community Futures at (250) 453-9165.

Local Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program

Community Futures Sun Country has partnered with Simon Fraser University to provide the region with an opportunity to receive business support via LEAP (Local Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program).

LEAP is an eight-week business course for people looking to make additional income or start a new career. Classes meet one night a week, and are taught remotely by SFU instructors. Participants can identify an opportunity in their community, then test and refine a business idea to address it.

The LEAP curriculum can be used to focus on the areas that are most important for the early success of your venture. Participants will leave the course with a strategy for introducing their product or service to the local market.

Community Futures will be sponsoring registration for individuals to take part. The deadline to apply is Feb. 22; to learn more, call (250) 453-9165, or email vision@cfsun.ca.

Roundtable on drone technology

Tan a Daear Aerial Imaging will be hosting a roundtable on UAV (drone) technology for local business stakeholders. Drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or Systems (UAS), are bringing new insights and efficiencies to many business sectors.

Attendees will learn how UAVs are already being used in their sector; examine specific cases for their business; identify how drones could save them money, improve efficiency, or make their work site safer; and understand legal and regulatory requirements to bring a drone program to their business. The roundtable will consist of an introduction to the technology, followed by a moderated discussion of application in the sectors represented at the roundtable.

Anyone who wants to attend or learn more can RSVP at tadaerialimaging@gmail.com, so that information specific to those taking part can be prepared. Attendance will be limited, and the location and date of the roundtable will be announced to participants once expressions of interest are received.

Beginning, established, and youth artists wanted

Residents of the TNRD practising visual art of any kind, and at any level, are encouraged to enter the Kamloops Arts Council’s ninth annual Art Exposed Regional Exhibition. The exhibit will run March 8-16, 2019 at the Kamloops Old Courthouse Cultural Centre.

Emerging and established artists are welcome to enter; there is also a category just for youth ages 8-14. Cash prizes and honourable mentions will be awarded. Up to two works per artist will be accepted. Due to space restrictions, maximum size of artwork is 3 feet wide (height not restricted).

The entry deadline is Feb. 15 or until 250 entries are received, so register early! Artwork need not be ready until the drop-off dates of March 1 and 2.

Complete guidelines and an online registration form may be found at www.kamloopsarts.ca (or visit the KAC office at the Old Courthouse to register).

Oscar fun fact

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced on Jan. 22, and the Oscars will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 24. In the run-up to the ceremony, here is an Oscar fun fact.

The long-running BBC-TV series Doctor Who—which debuted in 1963—might seem to have little connection to the Oscars. However, in 2013 the show introduced a new incarnation of the title character, a time-travelling alien from the planet Gallifrey.

When the original Doctor—actor William Hartnell—decided he could no longer continue in the role in 1966, it could have spelled the end of the series. However, it was decided that the character could regenerate and come back in a different form, allowing the role to be taken over by another actor so that the hit show could continue.

In 2013 the Eleventh Doctor, Matt Smith, left the show, and Peter Capaldi was cast as the Twelfth Doctor. Capaldi was well-known as an actor, but less well-known was the fact that he was also a director.

In 1995 Capaldi directed a short film called Franz Kafka’s It’s A Wonderful Life, which starred Richard E. Grant (who subsequently appeared in Doctor Who alongside Capaldi, and is nominated as Best Supporting Actor this year for his turn in Can You Ever Forgive Me?). Franz Kafka’s It’s A Wonderful Life won the 1995 Academy Award for Best Short Film, making the Twelfth Doctor more than just a time traveller: he’s an Oscar-winner as well.



