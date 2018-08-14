Local News Briefs: Moonlight Movie in the Park is coming

The hit film Peter Rabbit will be screened in the Ashcroft Pool Park on Monday, August 20.

Moonlight Movie in the Park in Ashcroft on August 20 will feature a screening of the hit film Peter Rabbit.

Burgers to Beat MS

The MS Society of Canada and A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. are celebrating the 10th year of the “Burgers to Beat MS” Day at A&W franchises across Canada. This year’s event takes place on Thursday, August 16, with $2 from the sale of each Teen Burger going to the MS Society to fund world-class MS research, programs, and services, and advocacy efforts that aim to improve the quality of life for Canadians living with, and affected by, multiple sclerosis.

Canadians from coast-to-coast can also show their support for those affected by MS by rounding up their bill at the A&W register, purchasing limited-edition stickers for $2, and giving through in-restaurant donation mugs. The campaign has raised more than $11 million to date, and is the single largest annual corporate fundraiser for the MS Society of Canada.

Moonlight Movie in the Park

Interior Savings’ Moonlight Movie in the Park event returns to Ashcroft on Monday, August 20 with a showing of the animated film Peter Rabbit in the pool park field.

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club concession will open at 5 p.m., selling hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, and beverages, the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek will be there selling ice cream, and there will be other concessions, as well as fun things for kids to do before the movie starts at dusk.

Admission is by donation ($3 per person, or $10 per family, is suggested), and all proceeds go to benefit the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society.

Bring some money for the concession, as well as chairs, blankets, or pillows, for a fun-filled family evening at the park. Remember that the evenings can get cool when the sun goes down.

unWined at Historic Hat Creek

A second “unWined at Historic Hat Creek” event will take place on Friday, August 24 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A one-hour, all-levels yoga class in the orchard at Hat Creek will be followed by wine and refreshments on the patio. This 19+ event costs $25 in advance ($30 on August 24), and includes yoga instruction, a glass of wine from award-winning Fort Berens Estate Winery in Lillooet, and light snacks.

Tickets are available at the Historic Hat Creek gift shop, by calling (250) 457-9722, or emailing contact@historichatcreek.com.

Yoga in the Park

The family-friendly Yoga in the Park continues on Wednesdays through August at the park at the Ashcroft HUB from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Instructor Kimberly Pierro leads participants in an all-levels yoga class which is open to adults and children (children can also play in the playground while their parent/caregiver takes part in yoga). Participants should bring water, as well as a mat, blanket, or towel to practice on.

Free FoodSafe Level 1 course

Community Futures Sun Country, with support from the Wildfire Business Transition Program, is presenting a FoodSafe Level 1 course on Tuesday, October 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Equality Project clubhouse (1260 Stage Road, Cache Creek). The course is free to employees of businesses, and volunteers with not-for-profit organizations, affected by the 2017 wildfires.

The FoodSafe Level 1 course is appropriate for food handlers, kitchen staff, and dining-room attendants. The course content includes the purchase and storage of potentially hazardous foods, personal hygiene, the causes of food-borne diseases, and maintaining a sanitary food service operation. The course normally costs $160.

Pre-registration is necessary. To register for the course, go to www.cfwildfire.ca/workshops/ or call (250) 453-9165.

Licence application for retail cannabis sales now open

The B.C. Government is now accepting private cannabis retail store licence applications, which will allow for the sale of non-medical cannabis in the province.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) has posted a complete suite of application materials and guidelines for prospective cannabis retailers, which can be found at www.gov.bc.ca/cannabisregulationandlicensing.

In July, the LCRB posted detailed information at the above link regarding applicant eligibility requirements and the rules that will govern future private non-medical cannabis retail stores. Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to carefully review all of this material prior to applying.

Skip Ball recall

Dollarama has recalled the Skip Ball toy made of a pink ankle loop and a multicoloured ball, attached together by a plastic cord. The product number 14-1401338 can be found on the upper front part of the packaging and the UPC 667888025213 is on the back.

The Skip Ball toy may contain levels of phthalates that exceed the allowable limit. Studies suggest that certain phthalates, including DEHP, may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when soft vinyl products containing phthalates are sucked or chewed for extended periods.

Approximately 516,125 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between January 2012 and July 27, 2018. Consumers should take the recalled toys away from children and either dispose of them or return to the store to obtain a refund (no receipt required).

For more information, consumers may contact Dollarama toll free at 1-888-755-1006, extension 1000, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or visit the company’s website at http://www.dollarama.com/about_us/contact-us/.

Atlas Obscura

Atlas Obscura (www.atlasobscura.com) is a website that bills itself as showcasing “Curious and Wondrous Travel Destinations” from around the world. Now and then one of the sites is within striking distance of our region, so travellers might want to check it out next time they visit.

Saskatchewan would seem an odd place to find a fully-functioning, traditional lighthouse, but travellers passing through Cochin, directly north of North Battleford, will find just that.

The Cochin Lighthouse, built in the style of east coast lighthouses, is the brainchild of a former mayor, who had visited the Maritimes and thought that a lighthouse in the middle of the prairies was a good idea. His vision paid off, as the Cochin Lighthouse has become a popular landmark and destination for locals and visitors alike.

Its light shines over a sea of grass rather than the ocean, and visitors can climb 153 steps to the base of the lighthouse for a sweeping view of the surrounding countryside. For more information and pictures, go to http://bit.ly/2KvC2Yy.