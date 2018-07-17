Local News Briefs: More Music (and Magic) in the Park

Plus Park Yoga, kids’ camps at Historic Hat Creek and the HUB, a Military Tattoo, and more.

Charmaine Miron (left) and Stef Be — also known as River Teeth — will be at Music and Magic in the Park in Ashcroft on July 25.

Cache Creek fire ban amendment

While a ban on all campfires and open burning within the Village of Cache Creek remains in effect, the fire ban has been amended to allow campfires in fire pits at Brookside Campsite. The fires must be confined to a fire pit, and must not exceed 0.5 x 0.5 metres.

Cache Creek fire chief Tom Moe says that the reason for the amendment is that Brookside Campsite is a business, and adds that the campground’s owners will have some very strict guidelines to follow regarding open fires at the site.

Brookside owner Dana Hendricks says that fires will not be allowed at the site until the temperature cools down and the threat of fire has diminished.

The fire ban was put in place on May 12 to protect public safety and limit the risk of person-caused wildfires. The ban does not restrict fires in stoves using gas, propane, or briquettes, but does restrict fires in portable wood-burning fireplaces.

Concert at UniTea

Join singer-songwriters Shaun Rawlins and Tyler Bartfai as they perform at UniTea Tea Room and Café in Ashcroft on Thursday, July 26. Both musicians have distinct writing styles that range from folk to blues to Americana, making for an engaging show that appeals to all musical tastes.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available at UniTea or by calling (250) 457-1145.

Concert at The Packing House

Chances are that if you have had a radio on today, you’ve heard the guitar playing of Sean Ashby. As one of North Americas go-to guitarists, Ashby has played and recorded with Sarah McLachlan, Delerium, Ginger (formerly Grapes Of Wrath), and many more. Ashby is a singer/songwriter/guitarist/producer who released his debut album, Brass and Gold, in April 2008.

Ashby is touring across North America this year, and you can catch his one-man-band show, featuring eight guitars, live at The Packing House in Spences Bridge on Sunday, July 22. Join hosts Steve and Paulet Rice for a dinner featuring farm-to-table cuisine, dessert, coffee, and the show (tickets for the show only are also available). For more information, or to reserve tickets, call (250) 458-2256.

Kids’ Arts Camp

Registration is open for the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society’s sixth annual Kids’ Fine and Dramatic Arts Camp, taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day from August 20 to 24 at the Ashcroft HUB. Children aged five to 12 will learn singing with Theresa Tackacs, art with Jo Petty, dance with Krush Dance, and acting with Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan, while teens can create their own movie with Gareth Smart.

The cost is $75 for the first child in a family ($50 for each additional sibling), and the cost includes all materials, as well as snacks (children should bring their own lunch). You can register at the HUB office, or online at http://bit.ly/2KVRjXP.

Historic Hat Creek day camp

Children aged eight to 11 can unplug and connect with the past at a series of day camps being held at Historic Hat Creek. Camps are being held on July 18 and 20, August 1 and 3, and August 15 and 17, with Wednesday camps featuring “Time Travellers: Make, Take, and Play” and Friday camps featuring “Time Travellers: Fantastic Foods”. A special camp on July 24 offers “Time Travellers: Make, Take, and Play”.

The cost for the sessions is $40 per day, and there is limited space available. For more information, or to register, call (250) 457-9722 or email contact@historichatcreek.com.

Music and Magic in the Park

Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society’s “Music and Magic in the Park” series continues on Wednesday, July 25 at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue. Kids of all ages can join Trixie the Clown (Charmaine Miron) and Mr. Brown Knows (Stef Be) starting at 5:30 for clowning, comedy, and music, and the music continues at 7 p.m. when Miron and Be take the stage as River Teeth.

River Teeth is an alt/folk duo with a penchant for bluegrass, tight harmonies, and jam rock, and they’ve tarted using the term FolkJam to describe their sound. Songwriter Stef Be (guitar, vocals, mandolin) and Charmaine Miron (ukulele, vocals, casaba) have been playing together for six years in various projects, and are currently working on their debut release (as a duo).

The concerts are by donation. Bring the family, as well as lawn chairs, blankets, or pillows for a magical evening of music and fun.

Pottery class postponed

The hand built pottery class scheduled to take place at the Ashcroft HUB on Thursdays from June 14 to October 25, 2018 has been postponed until the fall. Watch this space for information about when it will resume.

Park yoga

Kimberly Pierro has started a series of free and family-friendly yoga classes in the field at the Ashcroft HUB, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday through the end of August (classes take place on the Government Street side of the field).

Children are free to come along and either take part in the classes or play in the field or on the playground. Participants should bring water, as well as a mat or towel to practice on.

Okanagan Military Tattoo

The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place at Kal Tire Place in Vernon at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 29. The Tattoo is Vernon’s largest annual indoor show, and more than 500 performers will be taking part in an event described as being like an old-fashioned Hollywood epic motion picture performed live in front of you, complete with a huge cast, stunning costumes, intricate choreography, a dramatic soundtrack, and sheer spectacle.

The military will be represented by the Regimental Band of the 15th Field Artillery and the 133rd Washington Army National Guard Band, as well as a contingent of cadets from Camp Vernon. At least five regional pipe bands will participate in the Massed Pipes and Drums, and the annual Tribute to the Veterans segment of the program will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, and feature the band of the Salvation Army.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketSeller in Vernon by calling (250) 549-7469 (toll-free 1-866-311-1011), or online at www.ticketseller.ca (special rtates are available for groups of 10 or more). All seating is indoor, and all seats are reserved. For more information visit the Tattoo website at www.okanagantattoo.ca.

Frozen fruit recall

Hain Celestial Canada, ULC is recalling Europe’s Best brand frozen Field Berry Mixes from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not use two recalled products: Europe’s Best Field Berry Mix (600g package, UPC 8 71454 03618 7) and Europe’s Best 4-Field Berry Mix (2kg package, UPC 8 71454 00200 7).

Check to see if you have either of these recalled products in your home. Recalled products should eitherbe thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Cardiovascular drug recall

More than 30,000 British Columbians have been impacted by Health Canada’s July 9 recall of valsartan, a generic cardiovascular drug, because of concerns around an impurity in the drug. The impurity was identified as N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a potential human carcinogen.

In British Columbia, Pharmacare is advising pharmacies to use their standard corporate recall processes to identify and inform patients who currently have a supply of any of the affected lot numbers or DINs.

Patients using valsartanshould be requested to replace their existing supply as soon as possible.

Pharmacists can ensure a patient’s drug therapy is continued by adapting their prescription to another medication in the same classification. Patients, where at all possible, should visit the pharmacy where the original prescription was filled.

Read the Health Canada advisory here: http://bit.ly/2NPqq5T.