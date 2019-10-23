Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan (right) passes along eight years’-worth of work to new Desert Daze lead coordinator Jan Schmitz. Photo: Submitted.

Longtime Desert Daze Festival lead coordinator passing the torch

Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan stepping down after eight years

After eight years of exceptional leadership, dedication, and hard work, Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan is stepping down as the lead coordinator of the Desert Daze Music Festival in Sp0ences Bridge.

That role now falls into the hands of long-time organizing committee member Jan Schmitz. The two of them recently met to make it official, with Varcoe-Ryan passing on her years of records, contacts, and notes. She will, however, remain a member of the organizing committee itself.

Desert Daze Music Festival owes her a huge debt of gratitude for all she has done to make Desert Daze Music Festival truly the Best Little Fest in the West!


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Just Posted

Frustration at the fore at Interior Health public meeting

Residents voiced concerns about Emergency Department, staffing, service provision, and more

Friends of Hat Creek Ranch Society say they’re looking for certainty on site operations from BC Heritage Branch

The future of the Historic Hat Creek Ranch site rests in the… Continue reading

Extra numbers lead to big win for Cache Creek couple

William and Sandra Morgan recently won $500,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw

Ashcroft Fire Chief for a Day third in her family to be picked

Makenna Laskey was thrilled to follow in footsteps of aunt and brother

Break out your best costumes for Halloween events in Ashcroft

Plus some crafty gingerbread houses, an award for the TNRD, an addicition workshop, and more

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Most Read