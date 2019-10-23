Longtime Desert Daze Festival lead coordinator passing the torch

Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan (right) passes along eight years’-worth of work to new Desert Daze lead coordinator Jan Schmitz. Photo: Submitted.

After eight years of exceptional leadership, dedication, and hard work, Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan is stepping down as the lead coordinator of the Desert Daze Music Festival in Sp0ences Bridge.

That role now falls into the hands of long-time organizing committee member Jan Schmitz. The two of them recently met to make it official, with Varcoe-Ryan passing on her years of records, contacts, and notes. She will, however, remain a member of the organizing committee itself.

Desert Daze Music Festival owes her a huge debt of gratitude for all she has done to make Desert Daze Music Festival truly the Best Little Fest in the West!



