Loon Lake calendar photo contest back for a second year

Best pictures of the lake, its people, and its wildlife will feature in 2022 fundraising calendar

‘Fun at Papa’s House’ by Jayme Hiller was one of the entries in the 2020 Loon Lake calendar photo contest. (Photo credit: LLCRAS)

Calling all shutterbugs! The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society is looking for fabulous photographs taken at or near Loon Lake, with the winning entries to be featured in the 2022 Photo Contest Winners calendar. Proceeds from the sale of the calendar will go to help the society.

This is their second annual photography contest, and it is open to anyone, including youth (aged 17 or younger). There are four categories: active outdoors; lake life; wildlife; and landscape. Gift card prizes will be awarded in each category, with a panel of volunteer judges from the Loon Lake community picking the top entries.

Entrants can submit up to three photographs each, and are asked to indicate whether they are an amateur, professional, or youth. Submissions can be emailed (in large/actual size jpeg format) to llcrasphotocontest@gmail.com, with the subject line “Photo contest”.

Please give your full name, the category you are entering your photo in, and a brief description of your photograph, and indicate that you have read the contest’s rules and regulations.

Photos can be submitted anytime between now and Sept. 30, 2021. Winners will be notified by Oct. 12.

For more information, including the rules and regulations, go to https://bit.ly/3ewYVNS.



Photography