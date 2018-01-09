Loon Lake firefighters honoured

All of the Loon Lake firefighters, and their liaison person, were named Citizens of the Year.

Members of the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department accepting their Loon Lake Citizen of the Year awards on December 9, 2017. Photo: Faye Morrison.

At the annual Loon Lake Christmas dinner on December 9, 2017, 99 per cent of community members voted the 18 members and one liaison person of the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department as the Loon Lake Citizens of the Year 2017.

The nineteen people honoured spent more than five weeks at Loon Lake, taking care of the remaining buildings and properties after the Elephant Hill wildfire stormed through the Loon Lake Valley on the night of Friday, July 14.

Those honoured were fire chief Colin Smith; Frank Borri; Jim Burdeyney; Shawn Cahill; Brian Carmichael; Randy Carmichael; Ted Crawford; Norm Dixon; Les Fraser; Jeff Harrison; Daryl Hart; Kevin Lennox; Terry Passley; Kevin Peters; Leanne Peters; Ray Pullen; Bill Salisbury; Sid Ward; and Paul Battershill (liaison).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter