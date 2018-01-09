Members of the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department accepting their Loon Lake Citizen of the Year awards on December 9, 2017. Photo: Faye Morrison.

Loon Lake firefighters honoured

All of the Loon Lake firefighters, and their liaison person, were named Citizens of the Year.

At the annual Loon Lake Christmas dinner on December 9, 2017, 99 per cent of community members voted the 18 members and one liaison person of the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department as the Loon Lake Citizens of the Year 2017.

The nineteen people honoured spent more than five weeks at Loon Lake, taking care of the remaining buildings and properties after the Elephant Hill wildfire stormed through the Loon Lake Valley on the night of Friday, July 14.

Those honoured were fire chief Colin Smith; Frank Borri; Jim Burdeyney; Shawn Cahill; Brian Carmichael; Randy Carmichael; Ted Crawford; Norm Dixon; Les Fraser; Jeff Harrison; Daryl Hart; Kevin Lennox; Terry Passley; Kevin Peters; Leanne Peters; Ray Pullen; Bill Salisbury; Sid Ward; and Paul Battershill (liaison).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Parents joked that maybe they’d have the New Year’s baby
Next story
Ashcroft police files: Homelessness is a choice, not a crime

Just Posted

Local Indigenous model gets opportunity to be on the runway in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations.

New members help keep Ashcroft and District Lions Club in good shape

Other Lions clubs are having to close because of aging membership and lack of new members.

Please don’t feed the deer: you’ll do more harm than good

Plus the possibility of wolves in Ashcroft, why we feed the birds, and why you don’t want raccoons.

Local News Briefs: Night Market and Swap and Shop coming to the HUB in February

Plus Experience Gold Country, why not to turn on house lights while driving, and more.

Golden Country: Yale goes from deserted Hudson’s Bay Company post to boom town

When gold fever prompted thousands of miners north, Yale found itself at the eye of the storm.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

Most Read