Lytton RCMP: Excessive speed means an impounded vehicle and a long walk home

Lytton RCMP responded to 49 calls for service from Feb. 7 to March 3, including 12 traffic-related complaints.

Domestic violence follow-up

We had three reports of domestic violence. When we attended, however, nobody was willing to speak about the incident, and there were no witnesses and/or no evidence. Regardless, we continue to follow up with the complainant after the fact, to make certain they are okay.

Long walk home

On Feb. 13 a vehicle was recorded travelling at 128km/h in the 70km zone near the Lytton Esso. The driver, who was from North Vancouver, was charged with excessive speeding and his SUV was impounded for seven days. I’m told he was wearing very comfortable shoes for his slow walk home.

The camera doesn’t lie

On Feb. 22 we attended a tractor-trailer rollover near Kanaka Bar. The Saskatchewan driver was hauling steel to northern B.C. when he claimed that a westbound SUV was crowding the centre line, so he moved over. Conveniently, a nearby business had security cameras which noted that there was no westbound SUV. The driver’s employer and insurance company were notified.

Dog attack

On Feb. 23 we responded to a complaint of a pit bull attacking and injuring a little dog in the area of Stein Valley school. The appropriate agencies were advised. The owner of the little dog is dealing with a very expensive vet bill.

Friendly basketball game

On Feb. 28 the Lytton Volunteer Fire Department and RCMP competed in a friendly basketball game with the kids at the Stein Valley school. The bleachers were filled with cheering parents and family members. There were some impressive moves on both sides, and a lot of laughter.

Coffee with a Cop

We have had a second Coffee with a Cop, and Storytime at the library. Both went very well. In fact, Cpl. Harris was invited to the Parish Hall for coffee and cookies, and he enjoyed himself so much that he let all of us know. I understand the next Coffee with a Cop will be at the Packing House in Spences Bridge.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, call the Lytton RCMP detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



