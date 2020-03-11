Lytton RCMP: Excessive speed means an impounded vehicle and a long walk home

A North Vancouver found out the hard way that speeding doesn’t pay

Lytton RCMP responded to 49 calls for service from Feb. 7 to March 3, including 12 traffic-related complaints.

Domestic violence follow-up

We had three reports of domestic violence. When we attended, however, nobody was willing to speak about the incident, and there were no witnesses and/or no evidence. Regardless, we continue to follow up with the complainant after the fact, to make certain they are okay.

Long walk home

On Feb. 13 a vehicle was recorded travelling at 128km/h in the 70km zone near the Lytton Esso. The driver, who was from North Vancouver, was charged with excessive speeding and his SUV was impounded for seven days. I’m told he was wearing very comfortable shoes for his slow walk home.

The camera doesn’t lie

On Feb. 22 we attended a tractor-trailer rollover near Kanaka Bar. The Saskatchewan driver was hauling steel to northern B.C. when he claimed that a westbound SUV was crowding the centre line, so he moved over. Conveniently, a nearby business had security cameras which noted that there was no westbound SUV. The driver’s employer and insurance company were notified.

Dog attack

On Feb. 23 we responded to a complaint of a pit bull attacking and injuring a little dog in the area of Stein Valley school. The appropriate agencies were advised. The owner of the little dog is dealing with a very expensive vet bill.

Friendly basketball game

On Feb. 28 the Lytton Volunteer Fire Department and RCMP competed in a friendly basketball game with the kids at the Stein Valley school. The bleachers were filled with cheering parents and family members. There were some impressive moves on both sides, and a lot of laughter.

Coffee with a Cop

We have had a second Coffee with a Cop, and Storytime at the library. Both went very well. In fact, Cpl. Harris was invited to the Parish Hall for coffee and cookies, and he enjoyed himself so much that he let all of us know. I understand the next Coffee with a Cop will be at the Packing House in Spences Bridge.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, call the Lytton RCMP detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Theatre Diaries 4: A murderer gets ready to be announced

Just Posted

Young Ashcroft residents conquer Lung Association Wall Climb

Liam and Natalya Chorneychuk came, climbed, and conquered in support of their Bopa

Cache Creek mayor proposes sharing services, facilities with Ashcroft

Santo Talarico want to look at areas where ‘we can benefit as two joint communities’

Theatre Diaries 4: A murderer gets ready to be announced

All the pieces fall into place as opening night draws near

Lytton RCMP: Excessive speed means an impounded vehicle and a long walk home

A North Vancouver found out the hard way that speeding doesn’t pay

Local News Briefs: B.C. Seniors Advocate coming to area for Town Hall meetings

Plus mark your calendars for the Cache Creek market, Mesa yard sale, and more

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

Most Read