Lytton RCMP files

Are you, and your vehicle’s tires, ready for winter?

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 47 calls for service from Sept. 12 to Oct. 2, including 16 traffic-related complaints.

Snow kidding

Do you have your snow tires on? As per Drive BC’s “Shift into Winter”, the law requires “Passenger vehicles driving on designated highways in B.C. to have four matched winter tires (three-peaked mountain and snowflake, or mud and snow) with at least 3.5 mm of tread depth starting on Oct. 1, while commercial vehicles must be equipped with chains.”

Didn’t read the warning

On Sept. 12 an uninsured vehicle was stopped on the west side of the Fraser with an open beer in the cup holder (someone obviously failed to read one of my earlier articles…). The 33-year-old Lytton resident received a three-day driving prohibition.

Several concerns

In the wee hours of the morning of Sept. 28 we were attending to a call on the west side of the Fraser when we saw a suspicious vehicle. Our investigation resulted in the 28-year-old Lytton resident receiving a three-day driving prohibition.

Of greater concern was the six-year-old sleeping on a passenger’s lap and two loaded rifles in the car. Our investigation is continuing, and the guns may be forfeited and destroyed.

Dogs and deer and bears, oh my

During the reporting period, we also had three collisions involving animals: a bear, a deer, and a dog. The dog was fast enough, but caused the driver to swerve and damage a fence at Spences Bridge.

We also had two occasions of rocks blocking the highway. This is something we all need to be aware of with the pending freezing and thawing.

If you have information about any police files or crimes, contact the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



