Lytton RCMP: Motorcycles run into trouble on local highways

RCMP Sgt. Curtis Davis failed in his bid to stay dry during a stint in the dunk tank at this year’s Lytton River Festival.

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 97 calls for service from Aug. 15 to Sept. 11, including 21 traffic-related complaints, and welcomed a new member to the detachment.

River Festival thanks

Foremost, thank you and kudos to all who played a hand in the success of Lytton’s 2019 River Festival. It was enjoyed by all, including the six individuals who spent some time with us until they could take care of themselves.

More than $300 was raised in the dunk tank, with the money going to animal protection and rescue. Lytton Elementary Principal Anna Ho was a great sport, especially when her sunglasses fell off and she had to go to the bottom of the tank to retrieve them. Cst. Nathan Blair faced a sneak attack when one of the kids pushed the button, sending him into the tank.

Driving while prohibited

On Aug. 15 a prohibited driver was observed and recorded driving at Kanaka Bar. The 43-year-old woman was located and charged with driving while prohibited. The prohibition was based on an impaired driving investigation from July 25.

Single vehicle collision

On Aug. 18 we were informed of a single vehicle collision on North Spencer Road. Two people suffered injuries that required them to be flown from the scene. The investigation is continuing, and charges will likely follow.

Attempted murder charge

Also on Aug. 18, 23-three-year-old Michael Drynock was arrested at Nicomen. He faces a charge of attempted murder from Williams Lake.

Lead foot

On Aug. 25 a Ford Mustang was stopped in the 70km/h zone at Lytton. The 40-year-old Vancouver driver had been travelling at 127km/h. The vehicle was impounded and the driver charged with excessive speed.

Motorcycle crash

Also on Aug. 25, we attended a motorcycle crash along with the Lillooet RCMP on Highway 12. The 20-year-old Lillooet resident suffered a broken arm when his brakes failed. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle contrary to the conditions of his licence.

Break and enters?

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, we received three complaints of break and enters. One was a report of three people with flashlights in a compound overnight; another was an open gate with a suspicious vehicle; and the last was suspicious activity from a trail camera.

Thankfully, all proved to not be what was reported. However, all of these calls could have been something significant, and we are grateful for watchful neighbours and friends.

Two assaults on same person

On Sept. 1 we dealt with two assaults at Siska, during which a resident was attacked on two separate occasions. A 27-year-old Siska man was arrested for assault causing bodily harm and will appear in court Oct. 8.

Motorcycle fatality

On Sept. 5, along with the Boston Bar RCMP, we attended a fatal motorcycle crash at the Jackass Mountain Summit on the Trans-Canada Highway. The 69-year-old Alberta man was pronounced dead at the scene. The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

Motorcycle loses control

On Sept. 6, near the crash site of the previous day, another motorcyclist lost control and crashed at the Jackass Summit. The 70-year-old North Vancouver man was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital with minor injuries.

Growing pains

On Sept. 9 we responded to a complaint that a 62-year-old resident on Seniors Road in Lytton was growing cannabis outside his apartment. When we arrived, five plants were found right outside the door, in plain view. The new law allows for four plants, not in public view. The $230 ticket was not issued, but the plants were destroyed.

Sibling rivalry

Oddly, on Sept. 10 we had occasion to stop a vehicle travelling from Prince George to Richmond, as a complaint had been made of an assault. When we stopped the car, it was learned that the brother and sister, 25 and 26 years old, had been fighting in the car while their mother drove. They were cautioned, and promised to behave.

Going to the dogs

On Sept. 11 we received the second of two calls about dogs at the Stein Valley school. The second call was because a teacher was scratched while trying to get the dog off school property. The SPCA has been informed, and the owner was cautioned about possible outcomes.

New member

Finally, on Aug. 21 we welcomed Cst. Jed Simkins and his wife, Isabelle. Jed, who is originally from Sechelt, comes to us from Fort St. John, and spent many years on Haida Gwaii. He has been with the RCMP since 2011, first as an Auxiliary Constable and then as a Regular Member.

Jed and Isabelle have been busy exploring our community and the surrounding area. We look forward to working with Jed over the next few years.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, contact the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



