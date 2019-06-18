Metalocalypstick returns to Lone Butte with metal, rock music, and hot sauce

The women-focused music festival will take place on June 29 and 30

Metalocalypstick will return to Lone Butte at the end of June for its fourth year of women-focused metal and rock. The music festival will take place at the Lone Butte Community Hall on Canada Day weekend, from June 29 to 30.

Over the course of the weekend, 22 bands from Canada to Tasmania will take the stage, each featuring at least one woman.

Tickets for the weekend cost $90 and include two nights of camping. All proceeds will be donated to charities, including the Girls Rock Camp as well as the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter.

According to Vancouver-based festival founder and organizer Kaija Kinney, the event will have something to offer all musical tastes.

“I’ve had a lot of people that weren’t into metal before they came and every single one of them said there’s a genre for every type of person,” Kinney says.

She adds that metal vocals can be clear, sonic, and even operatic. “The music is always super beautiful.”

The festival will also have a lot to offer those with a taste for something hot. For the first time this year, the weekend will include a “hot sauce challenge,” Kinney says.

Hot sauce challenge competitors will have one drop of a hot sauce called Da Bomb at a time, “until someone taps out.”

“That’s how hot it is,” she says, adding that she is a big hot sauce fan.

There will also be a variety of foods sold on site, such as tacos, hamburgers, and hot dogs, as well as alcoholic beverages for those who are of legal drinking age.

Human foosball will return for a second year, and an auction will include donated items such as a bicycle and art.

For more information, watch the festival promo video on YouTube or sample the music that will be played on Spotify.



