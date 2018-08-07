New organizer sought for Ashcroft’s Terry Fox Run

The annual event is in its 34th year in Ashcroft and has raised $59,000 for cancer research.

Ashcroft Terry Fox Run organizers Cam Tedford (back row, far left) and Deb Tedford (back row, far right) are stepping down. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Next month, Ashcroft will be holding its 34th annual Terry Fox Run, but in order to keep it going, the Terry Fox Foundation is looking for someone willing to shadow the current Run organizers and take over the event starting next year.

Cam and Deb Tedford, who have been organizing the Ashcroft Run for several years, intend to step down after this year’s event, which takes place on Sunday, September 16. Cam Tedford says that the only reason they’re stepping down is because the run falls right in the middle of his annual vacation time, making holiday plans difficult.

“It’s not a huge time commitment except on the day of the run,” he says. “I do the public end of things, and Deb spends two to three hours a week in the weeks leading up to the run putting up posters, distributing the written material, doing a Facebook blurb, and providing updates.”

He says that things are quiet for most of the year, with things ramping up in the two weeks prior to the Run. “The Terry Fox Foundation gives us fantastic support. They send us a reminder in the spring and ask us how many T-shirts we need. The monetary accounting and the paperwork are super easy.

“We don’t want to see this end. We’ll gladly work with anyone who steps forward, throughout the year and on the day of the Run.”

Donna White, provincial director of The Terry Fox Foundation, British Columbia and Yukon, says that the Terry Fox Run has been in Ashcroft since 1985, and has raised $59,000 towards innnovative cancer research.

“This is a good opportunity for someone new to learn the ropes before they do it on their own next year,” says White. “Cam and Deb will be able to guide someone along. We don’t want to see the race not take place in Ashcroft.”

The Foundation is seeking a volunteer to join Cam and Deb and shadow them during the run-up to this year’s event. The organizer’s responsibilities may include recruiting committee members, confirming the route, promoting the run, and overseeing run day activities.

The Foundation will work closely with the volunteer chair and team, and provide support, training, and materials to ensure the success of the Run.

“Terry’s dream resonates in so many places,” says White. “This is a chance for someone to play a part in Terry’s dream and be a partner in celebrating it.”

For more information, or to volunteer, contact Deb Tedford at (250) 457-1063 or Donna White at 1-888-836-9786 or donna.white@terryfoxrun.org.