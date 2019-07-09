A new Wildfire Preparedness Guide is available to help people know what to do in the event of a wildfire. Photo: Barbara Roden

New Wildfire Preparedness Guide now available

Guide will help British Columbians be prepared for fires and other emergencies

Wildfires have always been a reality in B.C., but in the past few years their impacts on people, businesses, and tourism have been increasing.

On the heels of two of the worst wildfire seasons in the province’s history, PreparedBC is releasing a new Wildfire Preparedness Guide. The guide contains useful information that will help British Columbians better protect themselves and their homes, and understand what to do if a wildfire approaches their community.

“The first step in managing any kind of emergency is to be as prepared as possible,” says Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “This guide will arm British Columbians with helpful information on how to stay safe in the event of a wildfire, and how to help reduce the stress and anxiety that an emergency situation may cause.”

The guide focuses specifically on what residents can do to prepare themselves before, during, and after a wildfire, including:

* developing a household plan;

* assembling a grab-and-go bag for all family members and pets;

* learning about the local government’s emergency response plan; and

* tips on how to handle wildfire smoke, wildfire-related stress,. and how to FireSmart a property.

The guide builds on a number of hazard-specific resources designed to prepare people for emergencies in B.C. The Wildfire Preparedness Guide was created by Emergency Management BC, in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service, FireSmart BC, and the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and is available online at http://bit.ly/2L4rSDa.

PreparedBC is British Columbia’s one-stop shop for disaster readiness information. For tips on how to prepare an emergency plan and what to include in an emergency kit, visit www.gov.bc.ca/PreparedBC. For information on evacuation alerts and orders, visit www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca.


