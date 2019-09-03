(from left) While on a recent drive from Calgary to Whistler, Karlie, Megan, Marybeth, and Steve Ashcroft from New York state visited the town whose name they share. Photo: Christopher Roden

New York family puts the Ashcroft in Ashcroft

When the Ashcroft family of Highland Mills, NY saw Ashcroft, BC on their route they had to stop

When Steve Ashcroft, his wife Marybeth, and daughters Karlie and Megan from Highland Mills, New York were planning a driving vacation from Calgary to Whistler, they noticed a town called Ashcroft along the route, and on Aug. 13 they stopped by the town and got their picture taken.

“We looked at the route before we came, and saw there was a place called ‘Ashcroft’, and knew we had to stop there,” said Steve. They had clearly stopped by the Ashcroft visitor centre before dropping in on the Journal office, as they were sporting Ashcroft pins.

“It’s a great little place,” said Steve of the town (and we suspect somewhat different to Highland Mills).


editorial@accjournal.ca
