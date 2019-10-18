Poppy campaign gets underway soon

The Royal Canadian Legion will once again have poppies available by donation

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy campaign begins on Oct. 25 and runs through Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. Poppies will be available by donation at many locations around Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton, with all donations going to help Canadian veterans and their families.

Special inserts will also be available at the Ashcroft Legion that help secure your poppy in place.

There will be a Remembrance Day sceremony at the Ashcroft cenotaph on Brink Street on Monday, Nov. 11.



