Provincial award recognizes excellence in education

Nominations sought from public for excellent educators in their community

Nominations are once again open for the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, an opportunity to recognize the British Columbian education professionals who are dedicated to helping all students reach their full potential.

“At last year’s inaugural excellence in education awards, we heard stories of how innovative and caring education professionals throughout the province are positively impacting the lives of students,” says Premier John Horgan. “This year, we’re looking forward to even more amazing stories of B.C. teachers, administrators, and support staff working hard to ensure all students are set up for success.”

In 2018 Kim Halayko, a teacher at Lillooet Secondary School, was one of 27 finalists in the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education. A total of 188 nominations were received in nine categories: seven honouring the dedication of teachers; one recognizing principals, vice-principals, and administrators; and another celebrating support staff.

Halayko was one of three finalists in the “Diversity and Inclusion” category, and was nominated by Sherry Kane, the education coordinator for the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation.

In October 2018 Halayko learned at the awards ceremony in Victoria that she was the category winner, for which she received a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to the Lillooet Secondary school community for professional learning.

The second annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education are an opportunity to recognize the contributions of public, independent, and First Nations school system teachers, principals, vice-principals, administrators, and support staff who go above and beyond to make life better for K–12 students in B.C. This year, 10 awards will be given out, with six honouring teachers, two open to school and district administrators, and two recognizing support staff members.

“I strongly encourage all community members to take the time to nominate a deserving education professional for these exciting awards,” says Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “For too long, teachers and support staff were undervalued in this province, and we’re working hard to change that. We want to ensure they get the respect and congratulations they deserve, as they play a pivotal role in helping shape tomorrow’s leaders.”

Nominations for the awards will be accepted until March 31, 2019. The 30 finalists will be announced in mid-April and will be invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 4, held in conjunction with World Teachers’ Day.

Winners will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning, and a piece of commemorative artwork. Runners-up will receive a certificate of recognition.

Awards for teachers are in the categories of community engagement, extracurricular leadership, Indigenous education, outstanding new teacher, social equity and diversity, and technology and innovation.

One award is open to those in a school-based leadership role, and one award is open to those in a district leadership role.

Two awards are open to support staff: outstanding support–school community (including bus drivers, crossing guards, student supervisors, Indigenous cultural facilitators, custodians, maintenance/trade workers, and those working in a clerical function), and outstanding support–teaching assistant (including educational assistants and Indigenous education support workers).

To nominate an education professional for the 2019 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, go to www.gov.bc.ca/excellenceineducation.


