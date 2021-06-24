Quiet Canada Day in local communities, with few events planned

For a second year, Canada Day events have been scaled back in area communities.

In Ashcroft, the Better at Home friendly visitors (aka “The Minis”) —Lilly, Hunnee, and Grumpy —will be holding their own musical parade on June 30, when they will be visiting the residents of Thompson View Manor and Lodge and Jackson House.

On Thursday, July 1 there will be an outdoor Canada Day Farmers’ Market at the Ashcroft HUB from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to a variety of local vendors, the event will feature kids’ activities, food vendors (including slushies and cotton candy), raffle and 50/50 tickets, a story walk, and live music.

The Ashcroft Legion will have hot dogs and juice, colouring, face painting, and more for the whole family. Bring your own banana and make a banana split, and enjoy live music. The backyard patio will be open from 1 to 6 p.m., and there will be a meat draw at 3:30 p.m.



