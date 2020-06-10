Quiet days as the Clinton Seniors go on early summer hiatus

“In early June the world of leaf and blade and flowers explodes, and every sunset is different.”

These days are very quiet for the Clinton Seniors’ Association. There are no meetings, no lunches and get-togethers, and no coming events to plan for. The traditional July 1 Yard Sale held by the Seniors’ Association has been cancelled for 2020.

Canada Day celebrations will not go on in Reg Conn Park in Clinton as usual either. All we can do is be creative with our window decorations, as we were for Easter (eggs) and Mother’s Day (hearts). The theme is “All Things Canadian”, and the colours are red and white.

While observing self-isolation, are you managing to get groceries in order to stay healthy? It is important to eat well. Healthy eating habits provide the nutrients your body needs and can help prevent chronic diseases including diabetes, heart issues, high blood pressure, and obesity.

There will be no Clinton Seniors’ Association meeting in June. We traditionally adjourn for July and August, so our next regular meeting will be in September, God willing. Watch this column for details.

Stay well, and have a happy and safe summer.

Happy Birthday Yvette (June 18) and Eleanor (June 26)!

“The older I get, the better I understand that every day is a gift.”

Joel Osteen



