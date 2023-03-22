Raising resilient teens: tips for building adaptability skills

How to help teens develop the skills they need to navigate the challenges of high school and beyond

By Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

As I watch my grandson get ready for graduation, I cannot help but reflect on how high school can be a challenging time for many students. It brings to the fore the importance of parents and caregivers supporting their teenagers as they navigate the challenges of this transitional period.

One key skill that can help students succeed is adaptability. I am sharing some tips that we can all use to encourage, support, and teach adaptability skills in our high school students.

Model adaptability: One of the most effective ways for us to teach adaptability skills is to model them ourselves. We have to be open to change and new experiences. We have to demonstrate resilience when things don’t go as planned. This can help our teenagers learn how to handle unexpected challenges with grace and flexibility.

Encourage diverse experiences: We should encourage our teenagers to try new things and embrace diverse experiences. Whether it’s trying a new sport, volunteering for a community organization, or taking a challenging course, let’s encourage our teenagers to step outside their comfort zone and explore new opportunities. This can help them develop resilience and adaptability.

Teach problem-solving skills: Learning how to problem-solve is a key component of adaptability. We can teach our teenagers how to break down problems into manageable steps, brainstorm solutions, and evaluate the pros and cons of different options. Encourage them to think creatively and stay open-minded as they work to solve problems.

Foster independence: As our teenagers grow and develop, it’s important for us to foster their independence and encourage them to take responsibility for their own lives. This helps them develop the skills they need to adapt to new situations and handle challenges on their own.

Emphasize the importance of self-care: Taking care of ourselves is an important aspect of resilience and adaptability. Setting examples and encouraging our teenagers to prioritize self-care activities, such as exercise, healthy eating, and getting enough sleep, can help them stay physically and mentally healthy, which is essential for building adaptability skills.

Building these adaptability skills in high school students is an important part of raising resilient and successful teenagers. By modeling adaptability, encouraging diverse experiences, teaching problem-solving skills, fostering independence, and emphasizing the importance of self-care, we can help our teenagers develop the skills they need to navigate the challenges of high school and beyond.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Health and wellness