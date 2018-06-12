Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

By Zee Chevalier

The sun is slowly setting,

Children are still at play.

Dad’s fast asleep in the hammock,

Hooray for a summer’s day!

Deborah James

On June 17t we celebrate fathers. Father’s Day is a day to remember and honour all the fathers in your life. You can claim only one biological father, but what about a stepfather, a close grandfather, an uncle or friend who became a father figure? There may have been many men in your life who taught you, helped you, guided you, and made you a better person. The very definition of father might be “a man for others”. So, on June 17, celebrate all the “fathers” in your life.

“I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.”

Umberto Eco, Foucault’s Pendulum

National Aboriginal Day is June 21. This day was proclaimed on June 13, 1996 by the Governor General of Canada, offering Aboriginal people an excellent opportunity to share their rich, diverse culture with family members, neighbours, friends, and visitors. First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people will gather to celebrate and share with spectacular dance, song, and both contemporary and traditional theatrical performances. National Aboriginal Day is an opportunity to learn more about Indigenous people and their contributions to Canada.

“Kindness in women, not their beauteous looks, shall win my love.”

William Shakespeare

Let’s talk about kindness this month. The dictionary defines it as the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate. What is the true meaning of kindness? What does kindness mean to you? It is said that kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see. When you were younger, you knew kindness involved being nice to other people and doing the right thing and the good thing as often as possible. As you got older and gained more life experience you probably discovered that kindness comes in many forms that don’t always look “kind”.

Kindness starts with yourself. It’s about living with integrity, knowing what your principles are, and what right or wrong means to you. Kindness isn’t just about how you treat other people: it’s about extending that same behaviour to yourself as well.

Sometimes kindness is difficult. Sometimes it means tough love: saying “no” rather than to keep on enabling someone. Even when you say no to yourself or others, you can do so from a place of love and compassion, because kindness is rooted in empathy and acceptance. Kindness is acting without expectations of “getting something back” or recognition. It is a wonderful, beautiful, complex quality and something that is deeply personal to you.

A woman I know used to be very sarcastic when she spoke to people. She said she was brought up this way, and this was how they spoke in her family. Later on she realized that it reflected negatively on her. When she first started to be aware of how she was speaking, she realized she was also complaining a lot. So she made a decision to speak with love and kindness, and she set up a few rules for herself.

First, she said, think before you speak. Ask yourself: is this true? Is it helpful, inspiring, necessary? Is it kind? Stop complaining. It has no use, and after one complains about the problem to everyone except the one who can help resolve it, you still have the situation. Rather than complain, calm down and go directly to the person who can improve the situation.

Don’t use bad words when you’re in a bad mood. You can change your mood, but you can’t take back your words. Go out of your way to be kind and polite. It makes you, and others, feel good. And be careful what you say. The words you speak reflect who you are.

“Kind words can be short and easy to speak but their echoes are truly endless.”

Mother Teresa

Discuss kindness with your family: a school-age child can fully understand the concept of “being nice to others” and “helping others”. Small things are within their grasp. Early in their lives children can incorporate many ways of showing kindnesses to others, and this habit or way of life will become a part of who they are as adults.

The Seniors’ Association welcomed Diana Guerin, who is employed by BC Emergency Health Services to work in Community Paramedicine. She imparted interesting and useful information on how this program is helping to improve health care in rural communities. Thank you, Diana!

Once again the members of the Seniors’ Association were challenged to enter a float in the May Parade. Thank you to everyone who helped in any way to prepare a float, with special thanks going to Mark Coe for the use of his utility trailer.

Thank you to the businesses in Clinton that accepted a Cancer Campaign pin box in their establishment, and to those who supported the endeavour. A contribution of $231.60 was forwarded to the Canadian Cancer Society.

A box has been placed in the Clinton Seniors’ Centre for donations to the Food Bank. All contributions will be gratefully received.

The next Foot Clinic is on July 12. To discuss your foot care needs or to book an appointment, call Colleen Thom RN, FCN, FCNEd at (250) 819-1632.

The next Seniors’ lunch is on June 7 at the Cariboo Lodge pub.

The next regular general meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association will be on June 21, following a potluck lunch at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue. The group will then adjourn for the summer and resume meeting in September.

The Clinton Seniors’ Centre will hold a Yard/Book and Bake Sale on July 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Seniors’ Centre. Please come and support this fundraiser, held in tandem with the Village of Clinton Canada Day celebrations in Reg Conn Park.

Happy Birthday to Yvette May (June 18) and Eleanor Pigeon (June 26).

“Live your life and forget your age.”



