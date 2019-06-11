Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

“Summer afternoon, summer afternoon; to me these have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.”

Henry James

The busy-ness of May and Heritage Week in Clinton has passed, and now our thoughts turn to end of the school year activities, the advent of summer, and vacation time. Officially the first day of summer is June 21. Will someone please tell the weatherman?

You celebrated your mother in May. Now pay homage to your father in June: his special day is June 16. That’s not to say we should recognize our parents only one day a year! Love and respect are due them every single day. It’s only when they have both passed away that you will realize the impact they had on your life and how much you miss them. Do the right thing while they are still alive.

The Clinton Seniors will hold a yard sale on July 1 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you plan to attend Canada Day in the park, stop in and browse our White Elephant tables, buy some home baking, and take a chance on winning the Peel ‘n’ Pay Raffle. We appreciate your support.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association is June 20 following a potluck lunch at the Seniors’ Centre. Meetings will then adjourn for the summer and resume on Sept. 19. Come and join us!

Keeping your balance will conclude the series on Fall Prevention. Your balance can be affected by various things, including poor vision, lack of physical activity, misuse of alcohol and/or medications, not using walking aids, poor footwear, lack of sleep, poor eating habits, getting up too fast, medical conditions that affect how your muscles and nerves react, inner ear problems, and hazards in your path like scatter rugs, pet toys, and electric cords.

There are things you can do to offset these issues or eliminate them altogether. Firstly, take your time moving around. Be alert to your surroundings and environment. Be as healthy as possible. Eat well. Maintain a good level of physical activity (walking a little each day is great!). Regularly take your medications as prescribed by your doctor. Avoid medication or alcohol misuse. Have your vision checked regularly for optimum performance. Get as much sleep as possible.

Before you get up, sit on the side of the bed for a few moments before you actually begin to walk. Orient yourself from a prone position to standing up. Don’t get up too fast. Wear properly fitted, hard-soled slippers and shoes. Use recommended walking aids, like walkers or canes. Install grab bars for toilets, showers, and bathtubs. Have railings on stairways. Choose sturdy chairs with armrests and firm cushions. Remove scatter rugs and other possible hazards from the floors. Take your time moving around!

Falls are not accidents (except falling in love!); in most cases they are predictable and preventable. (from the Interior Health Falls Prevention Program guide)

Happy Birthday to Yvette May (June 18) and Eleanor Pigeon (June 26).

“The young and old are closest to life; they love every minute dearly.”

Chief Dan George



