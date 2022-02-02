Rodeo Association rides to the rescue of local radio station

Ashcroft and District Rodeo Association has donated $5,000 to get station back on the air

Members of the Ashcroft and District Rodeo association present a cheque for $5,000 to the Ash-Creek TV Society, Jan. 23, 2021. (from l) Terry Philpott (RA vice-president), Ash-Creek TV Society president Heidi Roy, RA president Al Midgley, and RA member Heather Philpott. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

On Jan. 23, the Ashcroft and District Rodeo Association presented a cheque for $5,000 to the Ash-Creek TV Society. The donation is to assist the society after their tower near Cache Creek was broken into in mid-November 2021, and equipment was destroyed, which has kept the station off the air for more than two months.

The Rodeo Association and TV Society have reached an agreement that will see local rodeos — such as those in Clinton and at Deadman, as well as high school rodeos — get free advertising on the radio station.

TV Society president Heidi Roy says that they have very nearly reached their fundraising goal, and have started repair work and ordered replacement equipment, but adds that supply chain delays mean it will likely be March before the station is back on the air.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek