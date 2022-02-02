Members of the Ashcroft and District Rodeo association present a cheque for $5,000 to the Ash-Creek TV Society, Jan. 23, 2021. (from l) Terry Philpott (RA vice-president), Ash-Creek TV Society president Heidi Roy, RA president Al Midgley, and RA member Heather Philpott. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Members of the Ashcroft and District Rodeo association present a cheque for $5,000 to the Ash-Creek TV Society, Jan. 23, 2021. (from l) Terry Philpott (RA vice-president), Ash-Creek TV Society president Heidi Roy, RA president Al Midgley, and RA member Heather Philpott. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Rodeo Association rides to the rescue of local radio station

Ashcroft and District Rodeo Association has donated $5,000 to get station back on the air

On Jan. 23, the Ashcroft and District Rodeo Association presented a cheque for $5,000 to the Ash-Creek TV Society. The donation is to assist the society after their tower near Cache Creek was broken into in mid-November 2021, and equipment was destroyed, which has kept the station off the air for more than two months.

The Rodeo Association and TV Society have reached an agreement that will see local rodeos — such as those in Clinton and at Deadman, as well as high school rodeos — get free advertising on the radio station.

TV Society president Heidi Roy says that they have very nearly reached their fundraising goal, and have started repair work and ordered replacement equipment, but adds that supply chain delays mean it will likely be March before the station is back on the air.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek

Previous story
Plus Chinese New Year (1897), a new school (1922), and a break-in at Lytton (1972)

Just Posted

Members of the Ashcroft and District Rodeo association present a cheque for $5,000 to the Ash-Creek TV Society, Jan. 23, 2021. (from l) Terry Philpott (RA vice-president), Ash-Creek TV Society president Heidi Roy, RA president Al Midgley, and RA member Heather Philpott. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rodeo Association rides to the rescue of local radio station

(from l) Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek members members Barb Hood, David Dubois, Theresa Takacs, Cami Lindseth, and Ron Hood. The club is now seeking nominations for its 2021 Citizens of the Year. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rotary Club seeking nominations for its Citizens of the Year

Cache Creek is doing a full assessment of its pool and related facilities, to get a measure of what is needed in order for it to reopen. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Cache Creek working on full assessment of pool facility

Ken Brown (r) at the Black Powder event hosted by the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association in Oct. 2021. Brown is holding firearms and hunter training courses later in February. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Firearms and hunter courses coming up for all ages in February