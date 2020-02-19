Savona athletes head to BC Winter Games

Akira Susanj (l) and Alexander Teague of the Savona Karate Club are heading to the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John; the first athletes to ever represent Savona at the Games. (Photo credit: Yoriko Kanamaru-Susanj)

When the BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John on Feb. 20, two young Savona athletes will be among the hundreds of people competing in 15 different sports.

One of those sports is Karate, and Alexander Teague (12) and Akira Susanj (13) from the Savona Karate Club will be among the 15 competitors representing Zone 2 (Thompson-Okanagan) in the sport. Akira and Alexander are the first athletes from Savona to attend the BC Winter Games, and the first two students from the Savona Karate Club to go. Both boys are extremely excited to be heading to the Games; the support for them from Savona, Ashcroft, and Cache Creek has been overwhelming, and they hope to represent the area well.

Both boys will be competing in Intermediate Boys Kata and Open Boys Kumite (no height restrictions). Akira will be competing in Intermediate Boys Kumite 2 (+156cm), and Alexander will be competing in Intermediate Boys Kumite 1 (-156cm). They have both been asked by their Zone 2 coach to compete in Team Kata (synchronized Kata) and Team Kumite.

The boys will be travelling to Fort St. John on Feb. 19 so they can be there for the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony on Feb. 20. Competitions will take place all day on Feb. 21 and 22, with finals and medal presentations on the morning of Feb. 23 and the closing ceremony taking place that afternoon.

Black Press Media is the media sponsor of this year’s BC Winter Games. For full Games coverage, go to https://www.bclocalnews.com/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

BC Games