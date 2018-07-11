Bazzite, the newborn seal pup that was rescued from the shores of Oak Bay after being abandoned last month, is getting bigger and cuter by the day according to updates from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)

Seal pup rescued off B.C. coast is active and growing

Bazzite was found as an abandoned newborn on Vancouver Island

Bazzite, the seal pup that was rescued as a newborn from the shores of Greater Victoria after being abandoned last month, is getting bigger and cuter by the day according to updates from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

The alert and active seal pup is attentive and curious about his surroundings. A veterinary technician at the rescue centre says she rarely sees Bazzite sleep, he is so busy watching the world around him.

Bazzite was first noticed on a rocky outcrop near Sunny Lane in Oak Bay as a newborn. In the method prescribed by the Centre, he was under surveillance for a bit before Oak Bay police were called in to package him up on June 21 for the trip to the centre for health reasons.

RELATED: ‘Not all seal pups you see alone need to be rescued’

Bazzite was thin and still had his umbilical cord making him fewer than three days old when he arrived.

Maternal separation, the primary reason most of the young Harbour seals are in care there, is listed as young Bazzite’s official intake reason.

RELATED: Oak Bay police officers rescue baby seal found on rocky shoreline

 

