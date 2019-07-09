Second Time Around continues to help local groups

Paul Martin Second Time Around Board of Directors for 2019/20 (from left) Anne Bonter and Teacup, Loreen Martin, Yvonne Bellamy, Ken Martin, Trudy Hooper, Maria Russell Martin, Jane Flaherty, and Laura Martin. Missing: Andrea Walker and Andrea Bona.

By Maria Russell Martin

The Second Time Around AGM was held earlier this year, and Laura Martin is the general manager, with Maria Russell Martin as secretary, Andrea Bona as accountant, and Yvonne Bellamy, Anne Bonter, Jane Flaherty, Trudy Hooper, Ken Martin, Loreen Martin, and Andrea Walker as directors. Head volunteers are Yvonne Bellamy (Mondays), Laura Martin (Wednesdays), and Loreen Martin (Fridays).

Since the inception of Second Time Around in 2010, Anne Bonter and her dog Teacup have been a steady feature of the enterprise. Bonter has now cut back on her volunteer time, but the other board members are happy that she is still involved, and sharing her wisdom and experience. A big shout-out goes to all the volunteers who show up regularly behind the scenes, working diligently to get donations out for sale.

Between January and December 2018 a total of $36,000 in grants to local organizations and clubs was processed (a list of the recipients is posted in the store), while in the first half of 2019 approximately $24,500 in grants has been disbursed. The board members cannot express their wonder at such huge support from people in Ashcroft and the surrounding communities, and thank everyone who helps make the store possible. Without you, we could not do all that we do.

Check us out during store hours (Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). We no longer be accepting children’s clothing, toys, strollers, helmets, etc. due to the Health Act. TVs, computers, and large appliances should go to recycling. Please try to box or bag your donations for the drop-off box.



