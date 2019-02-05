Area filmmakers with short-short films are encouraged to submit their works to the annual KISS Fest, part of the Kamloops Film Festival in March. Photo: Horia Varlan.

Short-short films celebrated at annual KISS Fest in Kamloops

Regional filmmakers encouraged to submit films for screenings, prizes.

As part of the Kamloops Film Festival, the one-day Kamloops Independent Short Short Film Festival (KISS Fest)—a free community screening of locally-made films—will be taking place on Sunday, March 10 starting at noon.

This will be the seventh annual KISS Fest, which has been encouraging local filmmakers for many years. This year, talented local directors and the audience will be treated to the excitement of seeing local films on the big screen at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops, in partnership with the Kamloops Film Festival.

Cash prizes, available to all filmmakers who enter, range from $100 to $750, with several prizes up for grabs, including the Mastermind first place prize, the Joy Factory Films second place prize, the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission third place prize, and the Kamloops Arts Council youth prize.

For all local filmmakers in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, now is the time to start compiling footage, making last-minute edits, and submitting your film to this year’s KISS Fest.The deadline to submit a film is Feb. 28, 2019.

The rules and regulations state that films must be five minutes or less in length, and that each participant must reside in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. The screening of films is a public event, so please keep that in mind when submitting films, and ensure that all permissions for copyright are secured before you submit your film.

Any filmmaker submitting a piece must not have been paid to produce his/her film; in other words, any films submitted must be independently produced rather than commercial, paid-for productions.

Fill out an entry form at http://bit.ly/2DRbqRO, then bring your $10 entry free and your film (either in DVD format or on a USB stick in a .MOV or Quicktime File) to Movie Mart, 367 St. Paul Street, Kamloops, B.C.

For more information about the KISS Festival, submitting a film, or the community screening, visit www.kamloopsfilmfest.ca/kiss.


