Shout-out to all the soccer referees

By Tyrone Laskey

Two more nights of soccer action were completed this past week, with a total of 11 games in the U7, U10, U13, and U16 divisions on May 21 and 22 (all Monday games were moved to Tuesday last week due to the Victoria Day holiday).

The weather has been perfect, with the temperatures not too hot, the wind not blowing hard, and of course the rain staying away: perfect soccer conditions for all of our hard-working players.

Every week we watch our players working on their passing, kicking, and the other fancy footwork their soccer cleats might have in them, but they are not the only ones working at getting better each week: our league referees are also doing the same. Many of our younger refs are in their first year of officiating games, and players in U13 will be reffing many of the U10 games. It’s a great way to gain experience.

Robert Harris took over the Head Referee position in the middle of last season, and has done an exceptional job this season. He is responsible for scheduling referees for all the games, and can also be found at one of the many fields watching over matches, going over rules, and giving out pointers throughout the games.

At the beginning of the season a clinic was held for all the referees to attend, and on May 26 another clinic took place for referees and coaches, to allow them to brush up on the rules. We are lucky to have Warren Wall to help with the clinics; Warren hails from Edmonton, but is now an Ashcroft resident.

In total, SCMSA has 15 referees in Ashcroft; with the other communities, there are about 25 in total. To all of those who have taken on the responsibility of officiating games, the SCMSA sends out a big thank you. Without you out there making sure the game is played safely and within the rules, there would not be any games.

Here are week seven’s game results.

Tuesday, May 21

U10

Cayuse Flats (Lillooet) vs. Logan Lake (played in Ashcroft): 1–1

Lillooet Lions vs. Lillooet Bri Stone (played in Lillooet): 0–5

Haver and Boeker (Ashcroft) vs. Lytton (played in Lytton): 2–1

U16

River Inn (Ashcroft) vs. Sage Hills (Ashcroft): 6–4

Lillooet vs Logan Lake: 6–8

Wednesday, May 22

U7 (scores not recorded)

Daka Ventures (Ashcroft) vs. Bear’s Claw Lodge

Driver Take Home (Ashcroft) vs. Logan Lake (played in Logan Lake)

Lillooet vs. Lytton Little Giants (played in Lillooet)

U13

Interior Savings (Ashcroft) vs. Second Time Around (Ashcroft): 2–2

Quality Glass (Ashcroft) vs. Winner’s Edge (Lillooet): 1–5

Clinton vs. A&W (Lillooet) (played in Lillooet): 0–0



