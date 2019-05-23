Soccer Report

By Tyrone Laskey

Week six of South Cariboo Minor Soccer League (SCMSA) game play was completed on May 13 and 15, so we are officially at the halfway point of the season. Teams in U10, U13, and U16 continue league play, jockeying for position in the standings as we hit the home stretch towards the end of the season. Where has this season gone? There has been so much improvement in all the teams since week one.

This season has, to the halfway point, been a successful one. One of the big reasons for that is the hard work that the league executives has put in. Unlike in recent years—and for the first time in a few years—every executive position has been filled.

The association consists of 30 positions, but in previous years there have been five or six people taking on the roles of all of these positions. A very tricky task was done by some hardworking people who somehow made it work, but they very much appreciate the added help they’ve been given this season. Many of these people are learning what responsibilities come with the positions they’ve taken on as the season moves along, and are doing a great job as they learn.

So much of the work is done prior to the season, with registration and then selection of the teams. The equipment managers are also very busy at the beginning of the season, as they make sure all the players have league socks and shorts before the first kickoff.

One of the toughest jobs is that of the schedule maker. When you are dealing with five different communities and only so many fields it’s almost like a jigsaw puzzle, finding where all the pieces go to make it work for all the teams.

You also have to organize all your head coaches, and schedule your referees as well: again, not always easy, as some of our younger refs are also playing on teams. Field managers are consistently out on the fields redoing the lines so they are fresh for the upcoming week of games. There are also many who do most of their work around tournament times, but who are still working hard leading up to the invitational and year end tourneys. These are your concession people, tournament coordinators, and volunteer schedulers.

Of course, we couldn’t make the league work without our representatives from Logan Lake, Clinton, Lytton, and Lillooet. It’s been great to see so many of our young soccer players being competitive, showing great sportsmanship, learning and improving their skills, having fun, and always smiling. As an association, if that’s what your end result is then I guess you have to be happy with what you have accomplished: after all, it is all about the kids.

Here are the week six game results.

Monday, May 13

U10

Haver and Boeker (Ashcroft) vs. Lillooet Lions: 6-1

Kal Tire (Ashcroft) vs. Lillooet Bri Stone: 0-5

Cayuse Flats (Lillooet) vs. Lytton Cruisers (played in Lytton): 3-0

U16

Lillooet vs. Lytton Guardians (played in Lillooet): 6-1

Sage Hills (Ashcroft) vs. Logan Lake (played in Logan Lake): 1-4

Wednesday, May 15

U7 (scores not recorded)

Driver Take Home (Ashcroft) vs. Bear’s Claw Lodge (Ashcroft)

Lillooet vs. Logan Lake (played in Ashcroft)

Daka Ventures (Ashcroft) vs. Lytton Little Giants

U13

Quality Glass (Ashcroft) vs. Clinton (played in Clinton): 3-1

Second Time Around (Ashcroft) vs. Winner’s Edge (Lillooet) (played in Lillooet): 4-0

Interior Savings (Ashcroft) vs. Lytton Heat (played in Lytton): 1-2



