Kal Tire (Ashcroft, in orange jerseys) takes on the Lytton Cruisers in U13 play last week, playing to a 1-1 draw. Photo: Tyrone Laskey

Soccer season is underway for another year

Teams from throughout the region got warmed up for league play last week

By Tyrone Laskey

Youth soccer is now in full swing, as the the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association (SCMSA) season officially kicked off on Monday, April 8. It was no surprise to see our usual cool April evenings, but for the most part rain stayed away during game time.

Soccer players from four different divisions played in a number of exhibition games on April 8 and 10, in preparation for league games, which start the week of April 15. Once again this season season there are teams from not only Ashcroft but also the surrounding areas of Lillooet, Logan Lake, Clinton, and Lytton. We thank those teams for travelling weekly, because without them the success of the league would not be possible.

SCMSA would like to thank all of those who have volunteered to coach. These individuals are taking time from their own lives to help out our young soccer players. A big thank you also goes to all of our young referees. Many of them are also balancing their own playing schedules with their own teams, on top of officiating soccer games.

Here are the game results from April 8 and 10.

Monday, April 8

U10 Division

Kal Tire (Ashcroft) vs Lytton Cruisers: 1-1

Harver & Boeker (Ashcroft) vs Cayoose Flats (Lillooet): 2-2

Logan Lake vs Lillooet: 5-0

U16 Division

Sage Hills (Ashcroft) vs Lytton Guardians: 2-1

Logan Lake vs Lillooet Lions: 1-2

Wednesday, April 10

U7 Division (scores are not recorded)

Daka Ventures (Ashcroft) vs Driver Take Home (Ashcroft)

Bear’s Claw Lodge (Ashcroft) vs Lillooet

Logan Lake vs Lytton Little Giants

U13 Division

Quality Glass (Ashcroft) vs A&W (Lillooet): 3-1

Interior Savings (Ashcroft) vs Second Time Around (Ashcroft): 3-

Lytton Heat vs Blake Bolster Realty (Clinton): 3-3


