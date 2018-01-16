Eric Ogden (centre) of the South Cariboo Kinsmen Club presents Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department chief Josh White (left) and Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department 2nd assistant chief Damian Couture (right) with cheques for $1,100 each. Photo: Barbara Roden.

South Cariboo Kinsmen donate to local fire departments

Ashcroft and Cache Creek fire departments each receive $1,100 from Kinsmen annual Turkey Bingo.

On January 10, Eric Ogden of the South Cariboo Kinsmen Club presented Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department chief Josh White and Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department 2nd assistant chief Damian Couture with cheques for $1,100 each, to go towards the two departments as a “thank you” from the club for all their services during the floods and fires of 2017.

The funds were raised via the club’s annual “Turkey Bingo” on December 10, 2017. In 2017, funds raised by the club went towards a bursary for a Desert Sands Community School graduating student, the Christmas Hamper committee, and to the Ladies Auxiliary of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #113 (Ashcroft), to help them as they prepared meals for emergency personnel and first responders in the aftermath of the Elephant Hill wildfire.

At the presentation, White and Couture both thanked the Kinsmen Club for their donation and support.


