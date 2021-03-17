South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association gets ready for kickoff

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The soccer season is expected to resume this year for play and training. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)

The South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association is getting ready for kickoff.

Association president Brittany Giebrechts said the league, open to youth aged five to 16 in Ashcroft, Clinton, Logan Lake, Lillooet, and surrounding areas, hopes to start-up in mid-April although the date has to be confirmed. Last year’s season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

With the uncertainty around COVID-19 still in play, Giesbrecht said the league will begin as practice-training sessions for players on their own teams but could potentially open up for games depending on what happens with province-wide restrictions.

“If anything happens to change we will be doubling back and playing games if we’re allowed to,” she said. “It’s just about getting the kids out there and kicking the ball around and having fun.”

As a result of the uncertainty, the association will be reducing registration fees this season and will not be providing shorts and socks in the cost of the fees. Equipment can still be purchased through the association. Should the league be shut down, all participants will be entitled to a prorated refund/credit.

More information, along with registration forms and specific contacts for each community, can be found on the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association Facebook page.



