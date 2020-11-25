Still time to bring local kids some Toys for Joys

Anyone who missed the event on Nov. 20 can still drop off toys and cash for a great cause

Chris Williams (l) and Sherry Anderson of the South Cariboo E. Fry Society collect Toys for Joys in Ashcroft, Nov. 20. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The South Cariboo E. Fry Society was at the Tim Hortons at the Travel Centre on Nov. 20, to collect toys and cash donations for this year’s Toys for Joys program, which will help give local kids a happy Christmas.

The program has been running since 2009. This year the E. Fry Society is also doing a “Santa for Seniors” event, where people can pick up a request from an area senior and play “secret Santa” for them.

Anyone who missed out on the Toys for Joys event and who would like to help out can drop new, unwrapped toys or donations at the E. Fry office on Bancroft Street in Ashcroft until Dec. 4. If you would like more information about that program or Santa for Seniors, call the E. Fry office at (250) 453-9065.



editorial@accjournal.ca

