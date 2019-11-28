The Rundown: Clinton News

Do you have photographs from any of the 152 Clinton Annual Balls, such as this one from the 150th Ball in 2017? Your help is wanted. Photo: Barbara Roden

“Plaid Friday” offers local, late-night shopping

Last year, Clinton brought back a bit of midnight madness shopping with an evening of extended local business hours on Dec. 7. This year the event returns a week earlier, with a new official name to kick off the holiday season in the community.

“Plaid Friday” is a Love Northern BC initiative from Northern Development Initiative Trust that’s set to take place on Friday, Nov. 29 in Clinton from 5 to 8 p.m. Shoppers are encouraged to wear plaid during the event, which includes an evening of late-night local shopping and a few perks, too.

This year, Community Development Coordinator Angela Smith says that the Village of Clinton has decided to offer reward cards as an additional incentive for residents to participate in the annual event. If shoppers spend a minimum of $50 at participating businesses on Nov. 29, they will be entitled to receive a Love Clinton bag for free.

The bags are made of sturdy cotton and have strong rope handles—perfect for Christmas shopping. During the week of December 2 to 6, shoppers can bring their stamped Reward Cards to the Village office to receive a Love Clinton bag.

The Village will also serve free warm beverages and cookies in council chambers during Friday’s late-night shopping event, so be sure to stop by the municipal building to warm up and celebrate the festive atmosphere in the community.

Happy Days Coffee opens for business

Happy Days Coffee is now open for business at the Clinton Emporium on Highway 97 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The shop takes payment in cash, but an ATM is available on site, where coffee and baked goods are also served.

Cross-country ski trails improved

The Clinton Snow Jockey Club has recently made improvements to its cross-country ski trails, with two trails that are friendly for people of almost all ages and skill sets to use.

The trail to Chipmunk and the Wilderness trail can both be skied by almost everyone, says club member Roland Higginbottom, and thanks to a few donations, things are going well.

“Thanks to Allen Bolster’s donation of $2,000 in excavator work and another $2,000 from Clinton Community Forest, our trail system has been greatly improved,” Higginbottom says. “I hope to see more skiers out to check out our trails.”

The Clinton Snow Jockey Club is now taking registrations for the 2019–2020 season, and all funds collected through registration fees go to Cross-Country BC for the club’s insurance coverage. Adults can join for $45 for the season, while kids aged 17 and under can join for $20.

To register, contact Janet Lowe at McConnell Accounting in Clinton (located at 1415 Cariboo Highway).

Christmas Artisans’ Bazaar

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society will hold a Christmas Artisans’ Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Legion basement (310 Le Bourdais Avenue).

The Bazaar is open to everyone and will feature arts, crafts, home baking, and more. There is no commission charged on items sold, and members can participate for free, but non-members must pay $10 to rent a table.

To register or gain more information about the event, contact Nancy McMinn by phone at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com.

Legion Craft Fair

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 194 Auxiliary will host a Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Legion basement.

Got photos of the Annual Ball?

Charlene Walker-Boscott is looking for photos of the last 152 years of Clinton’s Annual Ball, and is also currently selling tickets for next year’s 153rd Annual Ball, which takes place in May 2020.

To contact Walker-Boscott for tickets or to submit photos, give her a call at (250) 459-2759.

