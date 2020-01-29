The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Local indoor walking group going strong

This year, a group of Clintonites are determined to stay active, and they’re inviting others to join them for a great physical and social opportunity in the community. The Clinton and District Adult Walking Group—Get W.I.T.H. It!—meets every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Clinton Memorial Hall and provides free access to indoor walking for adults with challenges, as well as seniors and adults who simply want to walk for their health.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association has donated the funds to pay the insurance for one year so that the Walking Group can use the Hall two days a week. Take Off Pounds Sensibly applied to Sally Watson — TNRD Area “E” director — for funds to buy equipment, and received $400, with which they will purchase exercise mats, workout bands, aerobic steppers, dumbbells, and step pedometer walking distance counters.

Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 1 a.m., a five-week exercise program will be incorporated into the Wednesday walking sessions. The aim of the program is to help seniors improve their strength, fitness, balance, and coordination through short videos that show what they can do at home. Participants can also practice, if they wish, while watching the videos.

All sessions are free, and future sessions will take place on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Memorial Hall.

On Feb. 19 participants will perform a general workout while mainly seated, which is aimed at addressing balance and strength. On Feb. 26 the group will work on simple strength exercises with a chair, and on March 4 healthy joint exercises will be the focus for the day. For the final class on March 18, the group will go over a simple walking program for seniors.

Adults are welcome to drop by the group to socialize, too, and Community Paramedic Diana Guerin will attend every Wednesday to answer questions about exercise, nutrition, and health. Interested adults are invited to join whenever they can and should bring clean indoor shoes.

For more information about Get W.I.T.H. It! or the exercise program, call Charlene at (250) 459-2759 or Yvette at (250) 212-5506.

Village Council highlights

The Village of Clinton held its second regular council meeting of the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. with all members of staff and council present, including acting CAO Tom Dall.

Six members of the public attended the meeting, and once again a member of the local RCMP was called at the meeting’s start and stayed on-site until council moved in camera.

The night marked Dall’s final council meeting as the community’s acting CAO, and he was thanked for his service by staff and council.

“From the council and the Village we appreciate you stepping in like you did,” said Mayor Susan Swan. “Hopefully we’ll never have to see you in the position again, [only as a visitor].”

Coun. David Park made a successful motion to adopt Fees and Charges Bylaw No. 566-2019. Previously, council had reviewed the bylaw and determined that the sewer rates were calculated incorrectly. Those rates have since been amended, and a rate decrease of approximately 15 per cent was utilized to determine the mixed use rate from the combination of the residential and business retail rates for water. The new sewer rates were calculated in the same manner, and the bylaw was carried with all in favour.

“If there are any issues in here, I guarantee we’re going to hear about it next year,” said Park.

Council moved on to address the community’s proposed water and sewer reserve policy, which Swan explained is a mandated expectation from the province.

“In order to have that reserve money, we have to get it from the [ratepayers],” she said. “Technically, the water fund is supposed to pay itself.”

Coun. Christine Rivett made a successful motion to approve Policy No. F-06-2020 Water and Sewer Asset Management Reserve Fund, which was also carried with all in favour.

Council reports

After a brief regular meeting, Swan began the night’s quick council reports. She had attended a special meeting for the TNRD earlier that day, and the week before had met with Conservative Shadow Minister for Natural Resources (Forestry and Mining) and Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod.

Swan shared that McLeod was surprised by Clinton’s positive attitude in the wake of recent mill closures: “She said she wasn’t expecting that.”

Coun. Sandi Burrage also met with McLeod recently, and Coun. Kim McIlravey participated in the Village’s recent CAO interviews. She also advised that the latest Spirit of Clinton meeting was canceled, as there were not enough people in attendance to create a quorum.

Park attended a recent Clinton Volunteer Fire Department meeting and shared that more community members are now volunteering with the local fire department. Finally, Rivett advised her provision of a written report, but that report was not included on the evening’s public agenda.

Before the meeting came to a close, Dall also shared that he expects to have the Village’s task list complete before February’s end, at which point the community’s new CAO will have taken over Dall’s responsibilities.

The next regular meeting of the Village of Clinton council will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12. As always, the evening’s agendas are available on the Village’s website (https://village.clinton.bc.ca/) for public review.

