The Rundown: Clinton News

After more than 20 years, Andy and Jenny Kim are leaving Clinton and their Budget Foods store, seen here in a picture from 2006. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)

By Raven Nyman

New CAO arrives

Wendy Rockafellow will be sworn in as Clinton’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at the Village’s next regular council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Rockafellow began her work with the Village on Monday, Jan. 27 but previously worked in Alberta and Northern B.C., where she began her career in local government.

“It is a pleasure and honour to join a friendly, hard-working municipality to which I feel connected to both the celebration of history and opportunities for adventure,” said Rockafellow.

“I look forward to serving the VOC as their new CAO, and the great things we will accomplish together.”

Rockafellow holds a Masters of Business Administration with a specialty in Public Relations and Communications from Royal Roads University. Wednesday’s regular meeting and swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. As usual, the evening’s agenda is available through the Village’s official website.

Sunfield Energy interested in West Fraser site

Sunfield Energy is interested in conducting a feasibility study near the West Fraser Chasm sawmill site for a Solar Energy Plant that could impact the Village of Clinton.

The company has applied for an investigative study for the area from the Province, and met with representations from the VOC at the end of January, since the proposed project would eventually require Village support.

Valentine’s Day breakfast

A free breakfast will be held for students, teachers, and Strong Start participants on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 8 to 9 a.m. at David Stoddart School.

Pancakes, sausages, and juice are on the breakfast menu for the event, which is hosted by Clinton’s RCMP and the local Victim Services Unit.

“Family Day Funspiel” set for Saturday

Family Day takes place on Monday, Feb. 17 in British Columbia this year, but the Clinton Curling Club has planned a free event for families to enjoy over the weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the curling rink, children and families are invited to try curling or simply watch others play the sport. The event will include a potluck dinner and door prizes.

For more information about the event, contact Karen Miller by phone at (250) 319-6666 or via email at karenymiller@hotmail.com.

Saying “goodbye” to the Kims

In 1998, two immigrants from South Korea decided to make the small village of Clinton their home. They purchased a grocery store and gas station in the heart of the community, determined to establish a better future for their children.

Over more than 20 years, Andy and Jenny Kim made Budget Foods a friendly place to shop or fill up for gas, but this February they bid “An-nyeong-hi kye-se-yo” to Budget Foods and Clinton, too.

The couple have sold their business and will soon retire in the Lower Mainland, closer to family who also immigrated since the Kims came to Canada back in the 1990s.

“With a heavy heart we say goodbye,” said the Kims. “Due to the warm welcome provided by the people of Clinton, adjusting to the Canadian lifestyle was a breeze, albeit the freezing winters. To this day, opening the store on -38° C. mornings never stops to chill Andy down to his bones.”

The Kims, along with their adult children Jin and Sangwoo, have enjoyed working at the store over the past 21 years. Soon new faces will be there, but the Kim family won’t be forgotten in Clinton anytime soon.

Clinton’s first legal cannabis store opens

Cynders opened its doors on Friday, Jan. 31, establishing itself as the first legal cannabis store in the community.

The new business seems to have been largely accepted by the community, with plenty of locals and passersby stopping to visit during the shop’s opening weekend, making purchases and offering their congratulations.

Clinton Mayor Susan Swan stopped by Cynders to leave her well wishes for store owners Sherri and Jake Zigarlick. She also left her autograph on a board near the shop’s secured entrance.

Cynders is located at 1300 Cariboo Highway at the spot formerly known as “the Blue Barn”, which has housed various thrift shops in the past. They are currently open seven days a week.

Daffodil Tea date announced

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will hold its annual Daffodil Tea on Wednesday, March 11 this year from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Admission for the event is $5 and will help contribute to the BC Cancer Society.

To pre-order strawberry shortcake and cut and potted daffodils for delivery on March 11, call Eleanor at (250) 459-2339 to place your order. The event will include door prizes, a bake sale, and of course daffodils, which will be available for purchase.

Legion games: Rummoli and more

Did you know Clinton’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 194 hosts nickel games for the public to enjoy? Those who are interested in playing can come out for a night of cards and participate in a game like Rummoli at the Legion at 310 Le Bourdais Avenue every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.

Memorial Hall celebrates 100 years

And did you know that this year Clinton’s Memorial Hall turns 100 years old? A century ago, the hall was constructed with largely donated lumber and was built by volunteers to commemorate the soldiers from the area who never made it home from the Great War.

2020 May Ball Parade theme announced

The Clinton and District Parade Committee recently announced its 2020 theme, which will celebrate a community milestone. The parade takes place on Saturday, May 23—the same day that the May Ball Rodeo kicks off in the community—and will recognize the Memorial Hall’s 100th Anniversary in 2020 with “100 years of fashion”.

The Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band will once again join the parade, after making a successful appearance during 2019’s production.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



