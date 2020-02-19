The Rundown: Clinton News

The Spirit of Clinton committee is looking for members to help bring special events to the community. (Photo credit: Submitted)

By Raven Nyman

Mayor responds to COVID-19 concerns

After a question was raised at the Village’s most recent council meeting, the municipality has responded to any potential public concern about the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Feb. 14, Interior Health announced its first presumptive case of the virus in the region. In a public announcement over social media later that day, Clinton Mayor Susan Swan responded to the recent question regarding COVID-19—or Coronavirus—and the Village’s response to it.

“I have followed up with the Clinton Health Centre to get the most accurate and up-to-date information on this subject,” wrote Swan in the post. She went on to provide an online link to the BC Centre for Disease Control, where concerned citizens can learn more about protective measures against the virus.

“We all have a part to play in protecting ourselves and each other,” concluded the letter, which was signed by Swan and stamped by the Corporation of the Village of Clinton.

Last week’s report involving a woman in her 30s from the Interior marks the province’s fifth presumptive case of the virus, known as COVID-19. There has been no confirmation of which part of the Interior the woman travelled to after arriving in Vancouver from Shanghai.

Spirit of Clinton returns

Are you interesting in volunteering in your community or learning more about some of the various clubs and not-for-profit organizations that exist in Clinton? If so, the Spirit of Clinton (SOC) could be the perfect committee for you to consider.

The SOC committee is a formal committee of Clinton council that now exists to advise council in matters regarding community events. The committee also exists as a space for all service groups to meet on a monthly basis and collaborate on events and ideas.

In December 2019 council approved the committee’s terms of reference, allowing the SOC to reduce or even waive fees normally levied on Village groups for Community Hall usage, for example.

The committee is made up of volunteers and representatives from Clinton’s many groups and clubs. It was formed in 2014 following the community’s successful 50th and 150th anniversary celebrations. Since then the committee has been through various changes, but has held on with a commitment to continue collaborating to bring special events to the community.

The SOC’s next monthly meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Clinton Memorial Hall.

Soccer registration

Spring is coming, which means soccer season is also close at hand. Registration to participate in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in Clinton will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the David Stoddart School library. Feel free to contact Melissa Painter, Clinton’s soccer rep, with any questions about soccer or registration at (250) 608-1873.

“There is also soccer available through the After School program at David Stoddart,” says Painter. “There are two types of soccer you can join. The registration I am running at the school is to join the South Cariboo league: this is a fun, but competitive, league that requires some travelling.”

Parents can register their children U7, U10, U13, or U16 to participate in the league. “If we do not have enough children sign up in Clinton you will have to join a team in Ashcroft,” says Painter. “I highly recommend this league if you have a child who is competitive.”

Pre-school soccer is also available in Clinton for children between the ages of three and six. Sign-up is available at the school’s Strong Start program for a fee of $10. Painter notes that the After School program will also run soccer for elementary school students (which does not require travel) free in the spring.

Pre-school soccer is scheduled to take place between May 5 and June 30 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 4 p.m. If you would like to see your child join any of these programs, please contact Painter, who also has opportunities available for sponsorship, and a growing box of soccer gear to share, too.

Grad Bingo at DSS

The David Stoddart School graduates of 2020 will host a Bingo event on Friday, Feb. 28 at the school gym, with prizes available to winners. The event gets stated at 6 p.m., and will also be hosted by the Clinton RCMP’s Victim Services Unit.

Free Income Tax Clinic returns

In collaboration with the Canada Revenue Agency, the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) will return this spring. The program provides free income tax preparations and help for seniors, students, and low-income individuals through volunteer-based clinics across Canada.

CVITP returns to Clinton on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 7, 2020 at the Clinton Library, 1506 Tingley Street. The program will run until April 25.

For more information, or to book an appointment, contact Yvette May at (250) 459-7725 or John White at (250) 459-2680.

